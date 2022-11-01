Read full article on original website
Related
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
M.S. Rau Offers Incredibly Rare Du Pont Family Ring for Nearly $2.5M
While the Du Pont family is known for their success in the gunpowder business, they also know a thing or two about fine jewelry. And now antique retailer M.S. Rau is offering one truly exceptional piece from the family’s private collection: a 24.2 ct. padparadscha sapphire ring. And they’re asking a whopping $2.45 million for it.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Make Mine Madeira: Gorgeous Citrine Jewels For November
November is here, and the birthstone it brings with it couldn’t be more well suited. A richly golden yellow-orange, citrine is like autumn in a gemstone, a harvest of warm hues that match the fall leaves. Its shades—most of them the result of being heat-treated—range from yellow to orange to brown, much like the changing scenes many witness during this time of year.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Latest Platinum Jewels For Solid Holiday Sales
For engagement rings and wedding bands, platinum is a popular choice. It’s easy to see why: It’s strong and durable, never fades or changes color like white gold might, and it makes a diamond shine like no other. But not everyone is in the market for an engagement...
Marconews.com
Pink diamond sells at auction for $57.73 million, becomes the most expensive ever per carat
A pink diamond closed at auction for $57.73 million in Hong Kong Friday night, the most expensive diamond per carat ever sold. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sold at a Sotheby’s auction. The $57.73 million price tag includes the auctioneer’s fees. Without the fees, the raw price of the diamond is $49.9 million, or $4.475 million per carat. It had been estimated to sell at about $21 million.
The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate
Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
Letter written by 'DRUNK' Queen Victoria using 'early form of text speak' is expected to fetch £1,500 at auction
A letter Queen Victoria wrote while she may have been drunk in which she demanded to know the 'height of a donkey' could fetch up to £1,500 at auction. The note, penned by the monarch to a friend, was discovered as part of a royal treasure trove in the home of a retired antiques dealer on the Isle of Wight.
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
tatler.com
From street seller to the royal fold: King Louis XV’s mistress was the ultimate social climber
Johnny Depp is acting again in his new role as France’s King Louis XV in the upcoming historical drama, Jeanne Du Barry. Following his win in a court case in the US which he sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation, Depp's role of the French king concludes his three-year hiatus from the industry.
BBC
'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert
An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body
Paddle doll with beaded hairCredit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image. In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.
tatler.com
Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I
An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
mailplus.co.uk
Tut tut! Discoverer of Tutankhamun tomb stole priceless jewels, says TV investigation
IT WAS the discovery of the century, and led Howard Carter in 1922 to become the world’s most celebrated archaeologist. But a BBC television documentary will tonight brand him a thief, claiming he took a priceless piece of jewellery after he found the tomb of Tutankhamun. The accusation against...
Exclusive: See the first look at Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 gift guide
The media mogul's annual Oprah's Favorite Things list returns to signal the start of the holiday season, with more than 100 gifts. See the essentials.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
Comments / 0