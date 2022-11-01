Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
ETOnline.com
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017
The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
WKYC
Taylor Swift announces 27-stop US stadium tour in 2023
One day after becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced her first tour since 2018. The Eras Tour will kick off its 27-stop U.S. leg on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with other stops in Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more. The full list is available on Swift's website and below.
Out of the Woods! Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline
Are we out of the woods yet? Taylor Swift and Harry Styles may have had a whirlwind, on and off again romance — but that doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between the two exes. The Red singer and England native first sparked romance speculation in December...
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week
Taylor Swift made music history when ten songs from her new album "Midnights" charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week. "Anti-Hero," the first single from her album, claimed the No. 1 spot. The other top five songs were "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Snow on the Beach" and "Midnight Rain."
Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first
Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights."Billboard reported Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021. “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.The new album came out Oct. 21 with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with another...
Taylor Swift makes Billboard Hot 100 history with top 10 sweep
Taylor Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history by becoming the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot, the music charting website announced Monday. What she's saying: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer tweeted Monday. The big...
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
