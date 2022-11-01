Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Moves Towards Shipping Unit IPO
(Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi’s main energy company has hired Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC to work on potentially listing its shipping unit, according to people familiar with the matter. An initial public offering of Adnoc Logistics & Services could come as...
gcaptain.com
Rain in Canada Deals Latest Blow to Global Grain Trade
Thousands of tons of wheat and canola is stranded in Canada after rain has hampered deliveries at the country’s largest port during peak shipping season. Grain terminals in Vancouver are having trouble loading and unloading grain amid heavy, persistent rain in British Columbia, creating a backlog of trains that are unable to deliver to the port, said David Przednowek, assistant vice president of grain for Canadian National Railway Co. At least 12 fully-loaded unit trains, carrying more than 100,000 tons, are parked on the Prairies waiting to deliver, he said.
Lifetime Isa saving scheme ‘stopping some from buying a home’
MPs and campaigners call for urgent review of property price cap for UK government scheme
gcaptain.com
U.S. Offers $5 Million Bounty for Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
The US Department of State on Thursday issued a $5 million bounty for information on a Singaporean businessman who broke international sanctions by transporting fuel to North Korea. Kwek Kee Seng, director of the Singapore-based shipping company Swanseas Port Services (S) Pte. Ltd., is accused of directing the delivery of...
Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments
BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus.
Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger
Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
gcaptain.com
The Latest Russia Oil Mystery: Vostok Sale Announced Then Denied
(Bloomberg) –A trading house that owns part of a stake in Russia’s flagship oil project said its share had been sold for next to nothing to a newly created company. And then it said it hadn’t. The about-turn from Mercantile & Maritime, which last year partnered with...
gcaptain.com
Baltic Dry Index Snaps 12-Session Losing Streak
Nov 4 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index rose on Friday for the first time in 13 sessions, helped by an uptick in capesize rates. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramaxshipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, rose 33 points, or about 2.6%, to 1,323.
gcaptain.com
Port Houston to Begin Charging for Long-Dwelling Import Containers
Port Houston has announced plans to start charging cargo owners with a dwell fee for import containers lingering at marine terminals beyond a free period to encourage cargo movement. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced an influx of...
gcaptain.com
Booming Guyana Sets Offshore Oil Auction Under Revamped Fiscal Terms
(Reuters) – Guyana, one of the world’s hottest oil drilling zones, will offer 14 offshore exploration blocks under terms that “significantly” increase its share of oil revenue, the South American nation’s vice president said on Thursday. Officials this week approved an oil lease auction with...
Return to Dust review – paean to the simple life
A bullied woman finds contentment in her marriage to a peasant in a quietly affecting portrait of rural life in China
gcaptain.com
New Container Terminal Would Boost Capacity at Port of Baltimore
The Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the country for roll/on-roll/off cargo, is set for a big boost to its container handling capacity. A new private partnership announced last week between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited, the port operator majority-owned by container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), will seek to develop a 165-acre container terminal with an on-dock rail facility at Coke Point at the former site of a historic steel mill in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
gcaptain.com
Superyacht Seized In Spain As Sanctioned Owner Stops Fees
(Bloomberg) –A Spanish court moved to seize a superyacht valued at $140 million that’s linked to a senior executive at a Russian defense conglomerate, after the owner stopped paying maintenance fees in June. The court order to seize the 85 meter (279 feet) Meridian A — formerly called...
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
intheknow.com
Mom’s $5.60 first-class Singapore Airlines seat is ‘unbelievable’: ‘So much space’
A travel vlogger left people stunned when she showed her mom’s first-class “seat” on Singapore Airline Suites. When we envision first class, we usually imagine a comfortable reclining chair with legroom and fancier menu options. But when TikToker @travelhackingmom gave her followers a peek at what Singapore Airlines had to offer — there was no comparison. Even the frequent flyer had dubbed her mom’s seat truly “unbelievable.”
assetservicingtimes.com
ESMA withdraws third-country recognition from six Indian CCPs
ESMA withdraws third-country recognition from six Indian CCPs. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will withdraw third-country CCP recognition of six Indian central counterparties under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), with this decision taking effect from 30 April 2023. These are the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), the...
Comments / 0