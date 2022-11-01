I am a working mom, a homeowner, and a Jersey City resident. With the Jersey City Board of Education elections coming up- I find myself increasingly concerned about some of the messaging coming from candidates running for BOE Trustee positions. The BOE elections and candidate platforms tend to not focus on the needs of the JCPS kids. I know Jersey City taxes are not a fun topic for anyone, but I feel that the needs of our JCPS kids are getting overshadowed by the ugly tax situation. While there is a long history of systematic underfunding of JC schools, and plenty of blame to go around, the fact of the matter is schools are funded through a school tax levy- which is only one part of our total tax bill. Another fact is that the BOE is an autonomous governing body that has a fiduciary responsibility, by mandate, as elected trustees to ensure that our school tax levy is adequately investing in our schools.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO