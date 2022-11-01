Read full article on original website
This Weekend
This weekend, Jersey City is packed with special events and fun activities for everyone. The Friends of Liberty State Park will be holding their annual 5K run/walk, and the Miller Branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special event. There’s also live music,comedy,theater, a nature walk, and more.
“The Embankment on My Mind” at NJCU Makes a Powerful Case for Preservation
The Sixth Street Embankment is hard to miss. What you see when you look at it depends on who you are. To developers, it’s a place to build and make money. To greenspace advocates, it’s a potential answer to Manhattan’s High Line. Birds may see a verdant spot to roost; seedpods might find a fertile place to open up and take root. Lovers have kissed in its shadows, writers have rhapsodized about its silent eloquence, city planners and attorneys have slugged it out to determine its destiny, historians recognize a vestige of the Downtown’s steely industrial past. Certain philistines have even argued that we’d be better off without it.
Letter: Vote for Board of Ed Candidates Who Will Put the Kids First
I am a working mom, a homeowner, and a Jersey City resident. With the Jersey City Board of Education elections coming up- I find myself increasingly concerned about some of the messaging coming from candidates running for BOE Trustee positions. The BOE elections and candidate platforms tend to not focus on the needs of the JCPS kids. I know Jersey City taxes are not a fun topic for anyone, but I feel that the needs of our JCPS kids are getting overshadowed by the ugly tax situation. While there is a long history of systematic underfunding of JC schools, and plenty of blame to go around, the fact of the matter is schools are funded through a school tax levy- which is only one part of our total tax bill. Another fact is that the BOE is an autonomous governing body that has a fiduciary responsibility, by mandate, as elected trustees to ensure that our school tax levy is adequately investing in our schools.
Search Warrant Leads to Gun and Drugs Near School on West Side
Two men were arrested and drugs and a handgun seized during the execution of a search warrant near a school on the West Side. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on October 19 authorities recovered a handgun, two high capacity magazines, more than 170 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7,000, more than four pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $8,000, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $20,000 cash upon executing the warrant at an apartment at 159 Mallory Avenue.
Two Wounded in Bergen-Lafayette Drive-by Shooting, Police Pursuit ends in Crash
Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting tonight in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, shots were fired from a stolen car in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m. After the shooting, the car drove west on Virginia Avenue, pursued by the...
