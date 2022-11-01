ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

City of Orlando seeks to close 1.6-mile gap in Downtown Loop project

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will work with city contractors to close a 1.6-mile gap to pave the way for the Downtown Loop project.

The gap is located along East Anderson Street, from Summerlin Avenue to Lake Underhill Road.

The project will provide residents with an easy route to a dozen Orlando neighborhoods.

The area connected will include the Orlando Urban Trail, Gertrude’s Walk, Lake Underhill Path, Bumby Path and Cady Way Trail.

The full path will be 8.5 miles when completed.

The full project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.

Orlando, FL
