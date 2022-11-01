ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

LIST: Texas references on Drake, 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ album

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drake and 21 Savage dropped a joint album, “Her Loss,” and there are several nods to Texas. After the album dropped Friday, fans took to social media to talk about the Texas references. One user said, “Every album Drake can’t wait to namedrop Texas cities,” another saying, “Drake wanna be from Texas so bad.”
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11

AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE

