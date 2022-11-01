Alabama NewsCenter — Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator seeks even greater success in third year

Rain continues to slowly push eastward across Central Alabama this afternoon where the activity has been more steady for the western parts. For the central parts, showers have been more on the scattered side, while only a few showers have crept into the eastern parts. We do see the back edge of the rain approaching the Alabama/Mississippi state line, but it may take a little while for that to start working into the western parts of Central Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO