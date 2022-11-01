ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama NewsCenter — Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator seeks even greater success in third year

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamawx.com

Showers Return To Alabama Tomorrow; Afternoons Stay Warm

WARM NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures are in the 76-81 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine; the average high for Birmingham on November 4 is 69. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a storm system that is producing severe thunderstorms well to the west today. THE...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Warm, Dry Weather Continues Tomorrow; Showers Arrive Saturday

SUNNY NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures are in the 75-80 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine… tonight will be clear with a low in the 50s. Tomorrow will be another sunny day for Alabama with a high not too far from 80 degrees. THE WEEKEND:...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Warm Again Today; Showers Return Tomorrow

ANOTHER WARM NOVEMBER DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, we project a high around 80 degrees this afternoon, 11 degrees above average, and within two degrees of the record high for November 4 at Birmingham, 82 set in 1909. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A band of weakening showers will push into...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Dry Today, Some Rain Tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine today and above average temperatures continue for our Friday afternoon across Alabama with many locations around 80°. To our west, we are watching a major severe threat for severe storms across the Arklatex, and though that system is due in here tomorrow, it will be weakening and will not be a major issue for us.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Showers Continue for Much of the Area This Afternoon

Rain continues to slowly push eastward across Central Alabama this afternoon where the activity has been more steady for the western parts. For the central parts, showers have been more on the scattered side, while only a few showers have crept into the eastern parts. We do see the back edge of the rain approaching the Alabama/Mississippi state line, but it may take a little while for that to start working into the western parts of Central Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Warm/Dry Through Tomorrow; Showers Return Saturday

BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today… the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow… another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Gravity Wave Forming on Backside of Rain; Gusty Winds Expected

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties in Central Alabama as a gravity wave looks to be forming on the backside of the rain. Here is the text from the advisory…. …A strong pressure gradient on the back side of...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy