kfgo.com
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
kfgo.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
kfgo.com
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
