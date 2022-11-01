ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Pelosi attack suspect to be arraigned today on DA’s charges

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim and a male suspect,” Officer Robert Rueca told KRON4 News. “The victim was suffering from a possible stab wound and the victim was suffering from injuries caused by a physical altercation. Both parties were transported to the hospital for unknown medical conditions at this time.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

