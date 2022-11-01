Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 double shooting in Alexander County, sheriff says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in a deadly double shooting that happened nearly four years ago, the sheriff announced.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said 24-yea-old Adam Thomas Morgan, of Stony Point, pleased guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 221 to 278 months of active prison time with credit for time served -- about 18 and a half to 23 years’ time.

Bowman said Morgan has been in jail since March 2019, when he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty covered the story in 2019. Deputies were called to the scene after a friend of the victims made the gruesome discovery on Mount Wesley Church Road in Stony Point. When deputies arrived, they said they found two men who had been shot -- the homeowner and another man.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as 38-year-old Chad Kennedy, who lived in the home, and 57-year-old Mark Furey, of Taylorsville.

The sheriff told Faherty part of the motive involved drugs.

