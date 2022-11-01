ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength

As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Dalvin Tomlinson Unlikely to Play vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings have a longer injury report to start the week than we’ve become accustomed to in 2022. The most notable player on the list is defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. He suffered a calf injury during the Vikings win over the Cardinals on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he missed practice due to the injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Za’Darius Smith Wins an October Award

Earlier in the week, we learned that Za’Darius Smith was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It was well deserved following his 3 sacks against the Cardinals. The honors didn’t stop there, though. Minnesota’s top pass rusher has also been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Houston Simply Wanted Too Much for Brandin Cooks

Before the Minnesota Vikings ultimately made their move to trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson, they were in the running to acquire a number of other players. One of the more notable such players was wide receiver Brandin Cooks. However, as the deadline came and passed, it became clear that Houston simply wanted too much for their veteran receiver.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Rookie Tight End Gets Activated for Second Time

The Minnesota Vikings made their final roster moves ahead of their road game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Among those moves, a rookie tight end gets activated for the second time in 2022. That rookie TE is, of course, Nick Muse. Muse was Minnesota’s seventh-round pick in the 2022...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson

The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Keep an Eye on the Vikings Schedule for Flexed Games

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, very few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to run away with the NFC North and emerge as a top team in the league. Now, at 6-1 and a matchup with the middling Washinton Commanders looming, that’s exactly what this team has done. Because of that, we may have to keep an eye on the Vikings schedule for flexed games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Run Defense Quietly Has Been Elite

Over the previous two seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Minnesota Vikings run defense had been one of the most atrocious units in the entire NFL. During the 2020 season, they allowed 2151 rushing yards at a 4.6 YPC clip, which was the sixth-most in the entire league. We all remember the six-TD performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Next Opponent May Soon Have New Ownership

The Minnesota Vikings head to the nation’s capital this week to take on the Washington Commanders. The game features Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington for the first time since he joined the Vikings back in 2018. However, ahead of the game, that is not the biggest headline of the week. Rather, it is the fact that the Vikings next opponent may soon have new ownership.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy