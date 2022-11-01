Read full article on original website
Related
Positive Changes to the Vikings Injury Report on Thursday
Many of the same faces that appeared on Wednesday’s injury report for the Vikings remained on Thursday’s report. However, we did see some positive changes to the Vikings injury report on Thursday compared to Wednesday’s. Most importantly, two players listed yesterday as either DNP or Limited were...
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength
As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
This Week’s College Football Slate Could Impact the NFL Draft
We are getting closer to the final stretch of the college football regular season, and that means prospects are running out of time to put great performances on tape prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are four games that could cause stock in big-name prospects to rise or fall.
Questions Answered: Yay or Nay on Chase Young, Dalvin Tomlinson, Lewis Cine in 2023
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 4th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Dalvin Tomlinson Unlikely to Play vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings have a longer injury report to start the week than we’ve become accustomed to in 2022. The most notable player on the list is defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. He suffered a calf injury during the Vikings win over the Cardinals on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he missed practice due to the injury.
Za’Darius Smith Wins an October Award
Earlier in the week, we learned that Za’Darius Smith was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It was well deserved following his 3 sacks against the Cardinals. The honors didn’t stop there, though. Minnesota’s top pass rusher has also been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Questions Answered: Kirkvember, WAS-MIN Prediction, Hockenson’s Targets
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 3rd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Houston Simply Wanted Too Much for Brandin Cooks
Before the Minnesota Vikings ultimately made their move to trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson, they were in the running to acquire a number of other players. One of the more notable such players was wide receiver Brandin Cooks. However, as the deadline came and passed, it became clear that Houston simply wanted too much for their veteran receiver.
Rookie Tight End Gets Activated for Second Time
The Minnesota Vikings made their final roster moves ahead of their road game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Among those moves, a rookie tight end gets activated for the second time in 2022. That rookie TE is, of course, Nick Muse. Muse was Minnesota’s seventh-round pick in the 2022...
Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson
The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
Questions Answered: Most Surprising Thing about WAS, Woods in CAR, Irv’s Next Team?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Keep an Eye on the Vikings Schedule for Flexed Games
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, very few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to run away with the NFC North and emerge as a top team in the league. Now, at 6-1 and a matchup with the middling Washinton Commanders looming, that’s exactly what this team has done. Because of that, we may have to keep an eye on the Vikings schedule for flexed games.
The Skol Debate: Does Kirk Cousins Need to Play Better?
One can’t venture too far through Vikings Land before coming across a Kirk Cousins debate. Frankly, we should be proud we made it so far without arguing about whether Minnesota’s QB1 ought to be Minnesota’s QB1. Alas, we have finally caved to an inevitable topic: Kirk Cousins...
The Vikings Run Defense Quietly Has Been Elite
Over the previous two seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Minnesota Vikings run defense had been one of the most atrocious units in the entire NFL. During the 2020 season, they allowed 2151 rushing yards at a 4.6 YPC clip, which was the sixth-most in the entire league. We all remember the six-TD performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day.
Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (2.0): Vikings Go CB
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and with that, it’s time to update the 2023 NFL mock draft. See who all the teams select in this latest edition, including the Minnesota Vikings. Please note that the draft order is taken from Tankathon.com. However, the order was taken...
Week 9 NFL Picks: The Kirk Cousins Revenge Game
Seahawks -3 (W) Bengals/Browns O46.5 points (L) This game could be a massacre. It’s looking more and more like Brandin Cooks will not play on Thursday after he wasn’t dealt by the Texans at the trade deadline. On the other side, the Eagles may be without Jordan Davis,...
The Vikings Next Opponent May Soon Have New Ownership
The Minnesota Vikings head to the nation’s capital this week to take on the Washington Commanders. The game features Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington for the first time since he joined the Vikings back in 2018. However, ahead of the game, that is not the biggest headline of the week. Rather, it is the fact that the Vikings next opponent may soon have new ownership.
The View from VT: Bears Fire Sale, an Old Friend, & Needing a TE
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week. 1) Suddenly, the Vikings Have a Magic Number: The...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0