ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

River Falls’ season ends with Level 3 loss to West De Pere (15 photos)

The River Falls football team ran into a buzzsaw in its Level 3 playoff game against West De Pere Friday night at David Smith Stadium. “That’s probably the best defense that we’ve ever had to deal with,” Wildcat coach Ryan Scherz said after the Cats’ 38-6 loss to the Phantoms. “They’re super aggressive, they're super well coached, and they’ve got talented kids. They're 11-1 for a reason.”
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

New Richmond’s Trandahl, Hudson’s McDonald lead All-BRC football picks

New Richmond running back Andrew Trandahl and Hudson defensive lineman Will McDonald headline the 2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Football teams, released by the conference coaches this week. Trandahl was named the BRC Offensive Player of the Year while McDonald was voted the conference Defensive Player of the Year. Both are...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WDIO-TV

No. 5 UMD women’s hockey takes No. 1 Minnesota to overtime

The No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was on the road Friday taking on top-ranked Minnesota. UMD would be down 2-0 heading into the second period before Gabby Krause scored cutting the lead in half. Nina Jobst-Smith tied the game up in the third period...
DULUTH, MN
High School Football PRO

North Branch, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cloquet High School football team will have a game with North Branch High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CLOQUET, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Minnesota. Nebraska has to find a way to make something happen on defense. A turnover. Two or three big sacks. Something that wakes up a sleepy crowd. NU can’t afford to fall behind a Minnesota team that loves to play from in front.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can Bicycles Legally Run a Stop Sign or Red Light in Minnesota?

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Now that the spring weather has warmed up in southeast Minnesota, you might want to enjoy the outdoors on the bike sometime soon (which helps maintain that 6-doot social distancing!) And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester has always been against city statutes, a few years ago, the city launched a new campaign to make sure cyclists are aware they belong on the road. (Which is a good thing -- I know I've almost been hit by several bicycles while walking downtown.)
ROCHESTER, MN
golfcourseindustry.com

The refinishing touches

Golf course architect Kevin Norby, ASGCA, has been engaged to complete the renovation of Golden Valley Country Club in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Golden Valley Country Club opened in 1914 as a 9-hole Thomas Bendelow course and was later expanded to 18 holes by Bendelow. In 1925, the club hired A.W. Tillinghast to renovate the course. Since that time, the course’s routing has remained intact, but some of the nuances of Tillinghast’s original design have been lost. Greens have shrunk, trees have grown and fairway corridors have narrowed.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park

A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. Details are limited, so check back for more. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
River Falls Journal

Photos: Unique condo on an acre for sale in River Falls

Walking into the home visitors are greeted by a unique octagonal foyer with a vaulted ceiling. Connected to the foyer is a large living room with high ceilings and views of the property. A pair of French doors divide the foyer from the dining room. Next to the dining room...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Driver injured in Highway 14 crash

A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

One Killed, Five Injured In Alcohol-Related Crash Near MN-WI Border

(Hudson, WI) — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened yesterday morning on I-94 westboaund near mile post 4 when a woman driving the wrong way struck another vehicle. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene. Police have not said which vehicle Filbrandt was in. No word on the condition of those injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy