TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration's federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. "The league's leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games," Toms River Township said

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO