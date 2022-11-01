ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 8

Mercedes Jones
5d ago

Flemming obviously favors the needs and wants of the Orthodox Community while caring nothing about the Gentiles who live and have lived in Jackson for generations in some cases. A compromise considers the needs and wants of both communities and is necessary in order to maintain community balance in Jackson. Undeveloped open space is also needed in order to maintain proper water drainage during rains. Flemming needs to care about ALL of Jackson's residents, INCLUDING Gentiles.

Reply
6
Sharon Solomon Wolff
5d ago

Enough building. Pretty soon we will be tripping over each other. High Density Development Will Not Help Everyday People Who Want to Move to Jackson. The Eichorn project although not said, will benefit a certain religious group. Let's see who really is behind Eichorn Finances. Augath Israel?

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Colts Neck Development in Water Brawl with Neighboring Towns

COLTS NECK – Not many residents are gushing over an additional water tower being proposed by Gordon’s Corner Water company on the Colts Neck-Marlboro township border. The water company is seeking variance approvals from the Marlboro Zoning Board to construct a new tower in order to complete maintenance on the existing one. But some residents claim that is only a cover-up and the new tower will be used to pump water down Route 537 to Colts Neck Manor, a proposed residential project by Colts Neck Building Associates – a subsidiary of Kushner Companies, owned by Jared Kushner.
COLTS NECK, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ 101.5 host Bill Spadea says land deal is ‘huge victory’ for Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHP, NJ – Conservative media host and possible candidate for New Jersey Governor in 2025, Bill Spadea, visited Jackson Township on Tuesday and said Mayor Michael Reina’s agreement to purchase a Leeseville Road property slated for development as a huge victory for Jackson Township. Spadea credited Reina for the negotiations that will preserve the land slated to be turned into four private religious schools as open space. Reina credited a local resident from the Leesville neighborhood who approached both Reina and Eichorn with a plan to preserve the land. “She lit the lightbulb,” Reina said. “It’s genuine and real, The post NJ 101.5 host Bill Spadea says land deal is ‘huge victory’ for Jackson Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site

The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Shore News Network

Man’s body pulled from Passaic River in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, N J – The body of an unknown man was pulled from the Passaic River early Saturday morning after reports of a possible man drowning earlier in Kearny. At around 7:40 pm, officers responded to the area and began a search for the alleged missing person. After finding his body, police learned the man was a 49-year-old Newark resident. His identity has not been released. Rescue operations were conducted in the area of the Rutgers Street Bridge, just blocks from the Belleville Police Department headquarters. Investigators said there were no signs of injury, and an autopsy will be performed The post Man’s body pulled from Passaic River in Belleville appeared first on Shore News Network.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River

Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River. The post 8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Republican Establishment Challenged by Outsider in Tuckerton Council Race

There are mostly uncontested municipal elections in the southern part of Ocean County this fall. In Eagleswood, only one candidate, incumbent Republican and current mayor Michael J. Pasternak, is on the ballot for the one seat up for grabs on the township committee. Likewise in Little Egg Harbor, there is...
TUCKERTON, NJ
Shore News Network

‘This Is A Disgrace’: Experts, GOP Reps Call On The Biden Admin To Shut Down A Secret Chinese Police Station In NYC

‘This Is A Disgrace’: Experts, GOP Reps Call On The Biden Admin To Shut Down A Secret Chinese Police Station In NYC Micaela Burrow and Philip Lenczycki on November 5, 2022 The U.S. government must launch a probe into the Chinese overseas law enforcement operation in New York City, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation, as other countries raise the alarm over reports of police stations on their soil. “How in God’s name could they openly have these communist police stations in our country?” Beau Dietl, retired NYPD detective, told the DCNF. “This shows the Chinese Communist Party is The post ‘This Is A Disgrace’: Experts, GOP Reps Call On The Biden Admin To Shut Down A Secret Chinese Police Station In NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy