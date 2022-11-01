ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

This Is Halloween: Everybody Make A Scene

TOMS RIVER – “The Nightmare Before Christmas” opens with a song “This Is Halloween” encouraging “Everybody Make A Scene.” The people marching in the parade certainly listened to the lyrics. Sirens blared as fire trucks – some made up to look like horror...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?

Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK, NJ
Beach Radio

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River Downtown Halloween art contest winners announced

TOMS RIVER – The winners of Toms River High School South’s 2022 Downtown Halloween Art contest have been announced. Each year, students from the school paint the storefront windows downtown, transforming Main Street into a spooky outdoor art gallery. The artwork is on display during the annual Halloween parade which took place on Monday. This year’s winners are Sienna Henninger who painted a ‘cryptic tree against the moon’ and Liano Merlo for her awesome surfing skeleton which nailed both the spirit of Halloween at the Jersey Shore. High School South’s 2022 Downtown Halloween Art contest winners are Sienna Henninger The post Toms River Downtown Halloween art contest winners announced appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Local fisherman helps whale stuck on Jersey Shore bay sandbar

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Minke whale got itself stuck on a sandbar in the back bay near Brigantine on Halloween, and a fisherman stayed with it until the tide came back in to set it free. He also brought a volunteer from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out to the site to assist. “While out on his skiff starting his workday, local bayman Eric Tucker discovered the 22-foot whale stranded on a sandbar and immediately reported it,” the Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported today. “Without hesitation, he volunteered his time throughout the rest of the day, using his vessel The post Local fisherman helps whale stuck on Jersey Shore bay sandbar appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officer Saves Distressed Swimmer After Kayak Tips

SHIP BOTTOM – Police saved a distressed swimmer after their kayak had tipped over, police said. Ship Bottom Police Department received a report around 3:39 p.m. on November 2 that a swimmer was in distress at the Ship Bottom Boat Ramp. According to police, the man had tipped his kayak in the Barnegat Bay and was struggling to stay afloat and return to shore.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022

Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
