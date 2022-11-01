Read full article on original website
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
TOMS RIVER – “The Nightmare Before Christmas” opens with a song “This Is Halloween” encouraging “Everybody Make A Scene.” The people marching in the parade certainly listened to the lyrics. Sirens blared as fire trucks – some made up to look like horror...
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
TOMS RIVER – The winners of Toms River High School South’s 2022 Downtown Halloween Art contest have been announced. Each year, students from the school paint the storefront windows downtown, transforming Main Street into a spooky outdoor art gallery. The artwork is on display during the annual Halloween parade which took place on Monday. This year’s winners are Sienna Henninger who painted a ‘cryptic tree against the moon’ and Liano Merlo for her awesome surfing skeleton which nailed both the spirit of Halloween at the Jersey Shore. High School South’s 2022 Downtown Halloween Art contest winners are Sienna Henninger The post Toms River Downtown Halloween art contest winners announced appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local fisherman helps whale stuck on Jersey Shore bay sandbar
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Minke whale got itself stuck on a sandbar in the back bay near Brigantine on Halloween, and a fisherman stayed with it until the tide came back in to set it free. He also brought a volunteer from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center out to the site to assist. “While out on his skiff starting his workday, local bayman Eric Tucker discovered the 22-foot whale stranded on a sandbar and immediately reported it,” the Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported today. “Without hesitation, he volunteered his time throughout the rest of the day, using his vessel The post Local fisherman helps whale stuck on Jersey Shore bay sandbar appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Owner Of Circus Drive-In Dies At 95
The founding owner of the Circus Drive-In diner known for its 12-foot clown sign has died at the age of 95. Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, who founded the 64-year-old eatery on Route 35 in Wall Township, died on Oct. 27, his obituary said. The Circus Drive-In was demolished...
Officer Saves Distressed Swimmer After Kayak Tips
SHIP BOTTOM – Police saved a distressed swimmer after their kayak had tipped over, police said. Ship Bottom Police Department received a report around 3:39 p.m. on November 2 that a swimmer was in distress at the Ship Bottom Boat Ramp. According to police, the man had tipped his kayak in the Barnegat Bay and was struggling to stay afloat and return to shore.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Medevac Requested for Patient following Serious Accident in Toms River [PHOTOS]
At least one person was seriously injured in an accident in Toms River this morning. The accident happened shortly before 11:30 AM on Old Freehold Road near Wilkinson Street. Crews needed to cut one heavily-entrapped patient out of one of the vehicles. A medevac is transporting at least one patient.
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022
Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
