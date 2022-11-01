Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
MLS commissioner Don Garber provides updates on San Diego & Las Vegas expansion teams
MLS commissioner Don Garber has revealed the league aims to secure its 30th team in the first half of 2023, with San Diego and Las Vegas the leading candidates. Charlotte FC were the latest team to enter MLS in 2022, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference and breaking the league's single-game attendance record during their inaugural season.
LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: 90min writers predict MLS Cup
The 2022 MLS season has reached its climax. MLS Cup is upon us. Saturday's match at Banc of California Stadium pits Supporters' Shield winners LAFC against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union. Both sides finished on 67 points during the regular season. LAFC won more games,...
Philadelphia Union relishing 'underdog role' in MLS Cup vs LAFC
Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya says he and his teammates are relishing the 'underdog role' in their MLS Cup clash with LAFC. The Union head to Banc of California Stadium on Saturday to face a team they finished level on points with during the regular season, only losing the Supporters' Shield race on games won - Major League Soccer's primary tiebreaker.
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes MLS Cup prediction
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has made his prediction for the outcome of this Saturday's MLS Cup clash between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. In an unusually rare occurrence in MLS, the top seeds from both the Eastern and Western Conferences have made it all the way through the Playoffs gambit to the final. The two sides finished level on 67 points during the regular season with LAFC only winning the Supporters' Shield on games won.
Jim Curtin reflects on the Philadelphia Union ahead of MLS Cup - 'This is the best team'
EXCLUSIVE: Jim Curtin reflects on the Philadelphia Union ahead of the MLS Cup 'this is the best team.'
Jim Curtin believes MLS can be a 'top league' in the world by 2026
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has made the bold claim that Major League Soccer could be a 'top league' in the world by 2026. MLS has undergone a period of rapid improvement over the last few years, with more and more young stars heading to the league from South America, while some of Europe's biggest clubs have begun shopping for players Stateside.
Xherdan Shaqiri reflects on first season in MLS with Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his disappointment at not making the MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season with the Chicago Fire. The Switzerland international joined the Fire from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in February, going on to score seven goals and provide six primary assists in 29 regular season appearances.
Giorgio Chiellini praises LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo - "All the team loves him"
When you're 38 years old and have experienced the sort of success Giorgio Chiellini has, you should be pretty well-placed to make a judgment on head coaches. Across his illustrious career that has yielded nine Serie A titles, a European Championship and much more, Chiellini has worked under some of the greatest coaches of the modern era, including Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and Fabio Capello.
Houston Dynamo sign defender Daniel Steres to contract extension
The Houston Dynamo have signed defender Daniel Steres to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Steres' new deal runs through the 2024 MLS season with the Dynamo holding an option to extend through 2025. “Daniel provides valuable leadership on and off the field and securing his future in...
Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya doing 'everything he can' to make MLS Cup
Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya's participation at MLS Cup remains in doubt, but the midfielder is optimistic he'll play some part. The Union travel to Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC on Saturday to decide the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs having already made it past FC Cincinnati and defending champions NYCFC.
LAFC beat Philadelphia Union to add their name to MLS Cup history
LAFC became the 15th team to win MLS Cup with a 3-0 penalty shootout victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Over an incredible 120 minutes of soccer, the Black and Gold were twice pushed back after taking the lead before snatching a shootout in the final moments through none other than Gareth Bale.
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union: Player ratings as Black and Gold win MLS Cup on penalties
LAFC were crowned MLS Cup champions for the first time as they beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties following an incredible 3-3 draw.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Whites produce remarkable comeback
Match report and player ratings from Leeds 4-3 win over Bournemouth at Elland Road.
USMNT left-back Sam Vines to miss World Cup with broken tibia
Royal Antwerp left-back Sam Vines will miss the 2022 World Cup with the United States Men's National Team due to a broken tibia, the player announced Saturday.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0