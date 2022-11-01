ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: 90min writers predict MLS Cup

The 2022 MLS season has reached its climax. MLS Cup is upon us. Saturday's match at Banc of California Stadium pits Supporters' Shield winners LAFC against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union. Both sides finished on 67 points during the regular season. LAFC won more games,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
90min

Philadelphia Union relishing 'underdog role' in MLS Cup vs LAFC

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya says he and his teammates are relishing the 'underdog role' in their MLS Cup clash with LAFC. The Union head to Banc of California Stadium on Saturday to face a team they finished level on points with during the regular season, only losing the Supporters' Shield race on games won - Major League Soccer's primary tiebreaker.
90min

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch makes MLS Cup prediction

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has made his prediction for the outcome of this Saturday's MLS Cup clash between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. In an unusually rare occurrence in MLS, the top seeds from both the Eastern and Western Conferences have made it all the way through the Playoffs gambit to the final. The two sides finished level on 67 points during the regular season with LAFC only winning the Supporters' Shield on games won.
90min

Jim Curtin believes MLS can be a 'top league' in the world by 2026

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has made the bold claim that Major League Soccer could be a 'top league' in the world by 2026. MLS has undergone a period of rapid improvement over the last few years, with more and more young stars heading to the league from South America, while some of Europe's biggest clubs have begun shopping for players Stateside.
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri reflects on first season in MLS with Chicago Fire

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his disappointment at not making the MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season with the Chicago Fire. The Switzerland international joined the Fire from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in February, going on to score seven goals and provide six primary assists in 29 regular season appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

Giorgio Chiellini praises LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo - "All the team loves him"

When you're 38 years old and have experienced the sort of success Giorgio Chiellini has, you should be pretty well-placed to make a judgment on head coaches. Across his illustrious career that has yielded nine Serie A titles, a European Championship and much more, Chiellini has worked under some of the greatest coaches of the modern era, including Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and Fabio Capello.
90min

Houston Dynamo sign defender Daniel Steres to contract extension

The Houston Dynamo have signed defender Daniel Steres to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Steres' new deal runs through the 2024 MLS season with the Dynamo holding an option to extend through 2025. “Daniel provides valuable leadership on and off the field and securing his future in...
HOUSTON, TX
90min

90min

