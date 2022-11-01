Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has made his prediction for the outcome of this Saturday's MLS Cup clash between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. In an unusually rare occurrence in MLS, the top seeds from both the Eastern and Western Conferences have made it all the way through the Playoffs gambit to the final. The two sides finished level on 67 points during the regular season with LAFC only winning the Supporters' Shield on games won.

2 DAYS AGO