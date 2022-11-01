ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DOJ: Arizona ballot drop box monitoring can amount to illegal intimidation

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
FILE – A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a court filing on Monday that several Arizona groups’ monitoring of ballot drop boxes can amount to illegal voter intimidation in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The DOJ filed a statement of interest voicing support for a recent lawsuit from the League of Women Voters of Arizona, which accused several Arizona groups of engaging in an “escalating scheme of voter intimidation and harassment.”

“Although lawful poll-watching activities can support democratic transparency and accountability, when private citizens form ‘ballot security forces’ and attempt to take over the State’s legitimate role of overseeing and policing elections, the risk of voter intimidation—and violating federal law—is significant,” the Justice Department said in the filing.

The groups — Lions of Liberty, Yavapai County Preparedness Team and Clean Elections USA — have reportedly been surveilling drop boxes while armed and in tactical gear, filming voters, posting their information or images online, and reporting them to police if they drop off more than one ballot, according to the League of Women Voters’s lawsuit.

The DOJ noted that most of these actions have previously been found to violate the Voting Rights Act, including filming and photographing voters, monitoring voting sites while armed and threatening adverse consequences like “harassment, ‘public opprobrium,’ and baseless allegations of felonious conduct.”

The department also pushed back on a recent decision in a similar case brought by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans. A federal judge rejected the group’s request to block Clean Elections USA from observing ballot drop box locations, ruling it would infringe on their constitutional rights.

However, the DOJ argued in Monday’s filing that “the First Amendment does not protect individuals’ right to assemble to engage in voter intimidation or coercion.”

Imagine that
4d ago

Why no stories on voter intimidation in Philly by the Panthers? When Obama ran, there were parts of Philly that had 100% votes for h amd not a single vote for the opposition, which is highly unlikely. What happened? Panthers were "guarding" polling places.

Peter ocasio
4d ago

thats why they wanted boxes to cheat.my parents and my wife parents are gone but we still receive ballots for them to vote.lets go back to the way we voted on the day not mail ballots it's not safe thats a way to cheat.

Robo
4d ago

I think the ballot counters are trustworthy and shouldn’t be intimidated. They have been doing a good job at detecting inconsistencies and don’t really need the “help” of armed people. Who are they going to shoot? Unarmed Americans trying to carry out their civic duty? Americans who want to participate in choosing our leaders? The key word here is Americans. Let them enjoy that freedom.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

