A ketogenic diet (KD) is a high-fat (providing a range of 55 to 90% calories as fat), adequate protein (accounts for 30–35% of the daily caloric requirement supplied; minimum of 1 g/kg of protein), low-carbohydrate diet (only 5–10% of total calories are provided by carbohydrates, less than 50 g/day) [1]. The different availability of substrates supplied to the organism by the diet influences the metabolism and drives it to use different energy substrates according to both quantity and quality of nutrients consumed in the specific dietary regimen. This particular type of diet, designed to increase production of ketones by simulating the metabolic changes of starvation [2], has shown increasing interest from both the scientific community and patients since the early 1920’s, when the KD was successfully used as a therapy for intractable childhood epilepsy [3], has its cornerstone on the voluntary deficiency in carbohydrate intake leading the body to a rapid depletion of glycogen reserves; given the persistent unavailability of carbohydrates, the body turns to different metabolic pathways: gluconeogenesis and ketogenesis [1]. This “metabolic shift” is potentially very beneficial because ketone bodies produce more adenosine triphosphate in comparison to glucose and can be easily utilized for energy production by the heart, muscle tissue, brain, and kidneys (but not for red blood cells and the liver) [2]. This is basically the opposite effect to what happens in states of excess of carbohydrate consumption, when we may observe an elevation in glucose and insulin levels with a subsequent anabolic state in which fatty acids are driven towards storage rather than utilization.

