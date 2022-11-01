ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Turner paintings set to return to Britain for the first time in a century

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9GMe_0iuRAuL600

Two paintings by Romantic artist Joseph Mallord William Turner are set to return to Britain for the first time in more than 100 years.

The works, both painted in the mid 1820’s, are being lent by The Frick Collection in New York to London’s National Gallery for a special exhibition this winter.

The Turner on Tour exhibition will see Turner’s oil paintings Harbour of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile and Cologne, the Arrival of a Packet-Boat: Evening, back in the UK, where they were last seen in 1911.

The paintings left Britain for New York in 1914 where they were exhibited at the Knoedler Gallery, and subsequently acquired by American industrialist Henry Clay Frick in the same year and have remained in the US ever since.

The Jacob Rothschild head of the curatorial department at the National Gallery, Christine Riding, said: “I am absolutely delighted that these wonderful paintings by Turner, one of the best-loved artists in Britain, are going to be returning to the UK for the first time in more than 100 years and will be seen in Trafalgar Square, where they are sure to be hugely popular.

“The National Gallery was the home of the Turner Bequest so this is the perfect location for people to enjoy getting reacquainted with such masterpieces in person.”

Harbour of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile and Cologne, the Arrival of a Packet-Boat: Evening demonstrate Turner’s fascination with the subject of ports and harbours. The paintings were exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1825 and 1826 respectively and represent the outcome of Turner’s regular sketching tours around Europe that were central to his reputation as an artist-traveller.

Turner visited the French fishing port of Dieppe, Normandy, twice in the early 1820s before painting Harbour of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile in his London studio.

He later also visited Cologne in Germany – a former Roman colony and long-time commercial, educational and religious centre – ahead of painting Cologne, the Arrival of a Packet-Boat: Evening.

Although Turner exhibited Harbour of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile at the Royal Academy in 1825, he actually completed it, and subsequently dated it, in 1826, the same year as its companion piece Cologne, the Arrival of a Packet-Boat: Evening was also shown at the Royal Academy.

Both the paintings demonstrate Turner’s approach to colour, light and brushwork.

They also borrow the compositional format of the grand seaports of Claude Lorrain, as well as demonstrating the Claudian device of using light to create aerial perspective whereby the haze created by sunlight makes the objects in the distance lose their focus and local colour and merge with the sky.

The director of the National Gallery, Dr Gabriele Finaldi, said: “Turner’s glorious river and harbour scenes from the Frick Collection are, through a special set of circumstances, coming to London for an unprecedented showing at the National Gallery.

“I am enormously grateful to our friends at the Frick for sharing their masterpieces with us.”

Harbour of Dieppe: Changement de Domicile and Cologne, the Arrival of a Packet-Boat: Evening will both be on display as part of the Turner on Tour exhibition at the National Gallery between November 3 and February 19.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Frank Lampard left to rue more missed chances in Everton’s latest defeat

Everton manager Frank Lampard could only rue more missed chances and another injury to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after defeat to Leicester. The 2-0 defeat was their fourth in six matches, during which time they have scored just four goals with three of those coming in one game against Crystal Palace.
newschain

Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai

For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the centre of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of cyclists. The annual Dubai Ride on Sunday saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives...
newschain

Gemma Dryburgh celebrates ‘life-changing’ success in Japan

Gemma Dryburgh celebrated a “life-changing win” after a superb final round of 65 propelled her to a first LPGA title at the Toto Japan Classic. The 29-year-old Scot finished four shots clear of Japan’s Kana Nagai after home favourite and overnight leader Momoko Ueda faded badly on the final day, with a round of 74 dropping her into a share of fifth.
newschain

Steve Davis thinks Julen Lopetegui will have an eye on new recruits at Wolves

Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis believes incoming manager Julen Lopetegui needs to hit the January sales. Pascal Gross’ winner sunk the 10-man hosts as Brighton grabbed a 3-2 win at Molineux to keep Wolves rooted in the Premier League drop zone. Goncalo Guedes’ strike and Ruben Neves’ penalty cancelled...
newschain

Shadab Khan shines as Pakistan beat South Africa to retain slim semi-final hopes

Shadab Khan’s all-round excellence helped keep Pakistan’s slim T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive as they overcame South Africa by 33 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Pakistan had beaten South Africa on all three previous meetings in the competition but, in a must-win showdown at the Sydney Cricket...
newschain

Ruben Neves looks forward to working with Julen Lopetegui again

Skipper Ruben Neves has backed incoming boss Julen Lopetegui to revive Wolves. The former Spain boss will join this month after finally agreeing to move to Molineux at the third time of asking. He arrives with Wolves second bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton.
newschain

Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s dramatic late 2-1 victory against Fulham was “the moment” of his time at the club to date. Erling Haaland drilled home a penalty deep into injury time as 10-man City saw off the battling Cottagers in a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers feels narrative counts against James Maddison’s England hopes

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes the narrative surrounding James Maddison is counting against him when it comes to England recognition. The 25-year-old has not been picked for the national team since October 2019 but debate about taking him to Qatar for the World Cup has grown in recent weeks. Gareth...
newschain

Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region

Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said. The action is worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, they said. The attacks have...
newschain

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest were cheated out of three points

Morgan Gibbs-White said Nottingham Forest were “cheated” in their 2-2 draw with Brentford. Forest put in one of their best performances of the season and were rewarded with a 1-0 lead as Gibbs-White scored his first goal since he became the club’s record signing. They thought they...
newschain

World in crisis provides grim backdrop for Cop27 UN climate talks in Egypt

Envoys from around the globe have gathered in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned last...
newschain

Gillingham boss Neil Harris ‘disappointed not to get through’ after late goal

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was left disappointed after a late AFC Fylde equaliser meant his side will need a replay to reach the second round of the FA Cup. Mikael Mandron opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, but Tom Walker struck with seven minutes to go for the non-league outfit to force a repeat at Priestfield.
newschain

Beijing Marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’

Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing Marathon after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking...
newschain

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest single hike since 1989

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row. The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.
newschain

Activist marches through London in almost nothing but paint in bid to save birds

A conservationist has marched through London unclothed and painted as a bird as part of a campaign to support declining species in the UK. Hannah Bourne-Taylor made a speech on behalf of the swift population at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park wearing dark blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele.
newschain

With football comes injuries – David Moyes philosophical about World Cup fears

David Moyes believes the number of injuries occurring just ahead of the World Cup is no more than the normal amount for this stage of the season. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sustained a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s Champions League clash at Marseille on Tuesday, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell then pulling up with a hamstring problem on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy