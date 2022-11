In partnership with Salish Lodge & Spa, the Snoqualmie Tribe has announced that renovations of the former Falls Gift Shop are underway. To highlight the significance of the Snoqualmie people and their heritage, the old shop is transforming into the Snoqualmie Falls sdukwalbixw Gift Shop and Visitor Center, with an anticipated opening coming in spring 2023.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO