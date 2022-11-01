In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO