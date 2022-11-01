ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District

In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
AGAWAM, MA
$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts

Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
