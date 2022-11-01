Read full article on original website
Rep. Richard Neal, AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith, talk service with local volunteers
SPRINGFIELD — For years, AmeriCorps was able to bring in members without having to recruit, said AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith. But now, like anyone with jobs to fill, AmeriCorps finds it has to work to fill slots in the federal agency for volunteering and service.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District
In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts
Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson reappointed for 8 more years
SPRINGFIELD — The Judges of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts have reappointed Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson to a new, eight-year term beginning on Jan. 6. The reappointment followed the recommendation of a Merit Selection Panel of federal judges, according to an announcement released Friday.
