digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals aftermath of Cain Dingle's murder revelation

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans will see the aftermath of Cain Dingle's big new storyline twist next week. The ITV soap has revealed that Cain is taking the blame for the death of Al Chapman in a desperate bid to protect his 10-year-old son Kyle. Cain pleaded guilty to Al's...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street stars discuss killer Stephen Reid's next victim

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stephen Reid has cemented himself as the soap's current main villain, trying to defraud his mother Audrey Roberts to fix his financial problems, and then killing Leo Thompkins when the latter learned of his plan. It wouldn't be a reign of terror if it...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life

Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Page Six

Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters

Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn

A showdown may be coming up soon for these two. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly TurnSoap Hub. Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.
Cheryl E Preston

Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch

Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Daily Mail

'I’d love to present Big Brother': Roman Kemp confirms he's been in talks to host the reality show - and he has the backing of ex presenter Davina McCall

Roman Kemp has confirmed he's been in talks to host the new series of Big Brother - and he has the backing of former frontwoman Davina McCall. The Capital FM presenter, 29, has previously been named as one of the stars in the running to front the ITV2 reboot when it airs next year and he says he's a 'huge fan' of the iconic reality series.

