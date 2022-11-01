Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals aftermath of Cain Dingle's murder revelation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans will see the aftermath of Cain Dingle's big new storyline twist next week. The ITV soap has revealed that Cain is taking the blame for the death of Al Chapman in a desperate bid to protect his 10-year-old son Kyle. Cain pleaded guilty to Al's...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea
EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street stars discuss killer Stephen Reid's next victim
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stephen Reid has cemented himself as the soap's current main villain, trying to defraud his mother Audrey Roberts to fix his financial problems, and then killing Leo Thompkins when the latter learned of his plan. It wouldn't be a reign of terror if it...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
Aaron Carter, Pop Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34
Aaron Carter, the pop singer who released his self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine and was the brother to Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34 years old. Carter’s death was confirmed by Taylor Helgeson, his representative at Big Umbrella Management. A statement...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Marries Season 6 Alum Jon Francetic
Finding their happy ending. Former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Jessica Griffin married alum Jon Francetic, four years after they met while filming season 6 of the reality series. "'Jon, before you I didn’t know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love - and I love, love […]
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter, Nick Carter Feud: Did Brothers Make Up Before 'I Want Candy' Singer's Death?
Following a tumultuous and often tragic family life, Aaron Carter was discovered dead at his California home earlier today. The rapper, whose brother is Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, was only 34 years old when his body was discovered following a 911 call at 11 a.m., according to his agents.
Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters
Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
Singer Aaron Carter found dead at Lancaster home
Singer Aaron Carter, who rose to fame with catchy pop songs in the late 1990s and later struggled with drug addiction, was found dead at his home in Lancaster on Saturday, authorities said. Carter, 34, was found in his bathtub, according to two law enforcement sources, who asked not to...
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn
A showdown may be coming up soon for these two. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly TurnSoap Hub. Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Nick Carter Mourns Sudden Death Of Little Brother Aaron At 34: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’
For the second time in his life, Nick Carter has had to say goodbye to sibling far too soon. On November 5th, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California. Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM that morning asking for help as a male had drowned in the tub.
rsvplive.ie
Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher shares the heartbreaking news that his mother has died
Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher has shared this his mother has passed away. Posting to social media, he told his followers that his mum had died on Saturday, November 5th 2022. The Naked Camera star posted to Twitter with a black and white picture of his mother, and said:...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Cause of Death 'Suspicious,' Linked to Legal Battle?
Aaron Carter is dead. This is a shocking news as most fans, even though aware of the tough times he has had, cannot get it out from their minds the young boy who rose to fame after his brother, Nick Carter did. He was a known singer and even a recognised actor. This is a tragedy indeed.
'I’d love to present Big Brother': Roman Kemp confirms he's been in talks to host the reality show - and he has the backing of ex presenter Davina McCall
Roman Kemp has confirmed he's been in talks to host the new series of Big Brother - and he has the backing of former frontwoman Davina McCall. The Capital FM presenter, 29, has previously been named as one of the stars in the running to front the ITV2 reboot when it airs next year and he says he's a 'huge fan' of the iconic reality series.
rsvplive.ie
Inside Rosanna Davison's stunning Athlone getaway as she has 'first night away from kids ever'
Rosanna Davison has reached a parenting milestone that many parents absolutely cherish and worry about in equal measure - the first trip away somewhere without the kids. Rosanna is doting mother to little Sophia, aged almost three, and twin tots Harry and Oscar aged almost two, with husband Wesley Quirke.
Comments / 0