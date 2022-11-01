Read full article on original website
West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID virus cases move past 1,000 again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia moved past the 1,000 mark on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported for the second straight day and the number of hospitalizations dropped a dozen. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed a total of...
Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia
West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, here are some places where West Virginians can apply for help with their utilities.
WTRF
Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
wvpublic.org
Allegations Of Abuse Surface In State-Run Facilities, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. Amelia Knisely has the story. Also, in this show, Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland once used for forestry research into a recreational area....
wvpublic.org
Exploring Amendment 1 And Tales Of Cryptid Sightings This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at Amendment 1, which relates to the checks and balances of the legislative and judicial branches of state government. Randy Yohe previews a voter's decision-making process on what’s fair or not fair regarding impeachment procedures. Plus, Halloween is over, but...
West Virginia Powerball up to a record high $1.6 billion
Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough […]
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $38 million in energy assistance for West Virginia families
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – U.S Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $38,680,155 from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for West Virginia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided funding to the program to offer financial assistance to residents with...
14 Ohio deer hunters to pay combined $70k in fines in poaching case
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
WDTV
Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
