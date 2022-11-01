ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Five arrested in prostitution sting operation in Ohio

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QycBg_0iuR9veD00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people were arrested in a joint human trafficking operation conducted in the Hocking Hills area, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office .

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

In a social media post, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says they conducted the prostitution sting in which several individuals from Ohio responded to online ads to meet women and children to pay for various sexual acts with them.

The following individuals were arrested over the weekend:

Wayne Horsley, 52 of Athens, Erick Wrestler, 50 of Logan, Kyle Crowe, 22 of Chillicothe and a 17-year-old, were each charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.

‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase

Horsley coached the Athens High School girls basketball team for seven seasons between 2008-2015 and is listed as the president of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Southeast District Board Members. He is currently on a paid suspension pending an investigation, a school spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Horsley has been banned from school property and is not permitted to have any interaction with staff or students.

Stewart Rebell, 49 of Ware, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for importuning, a fourth-degree felony. Rebell, a registered sex offender, had planned to meet with investigators who were posing as a 15-year-old girl in Ohio and take the child out of state.

Rebell, who has prior juvenile sex convictions, including multiple charges of rape of a child, by force or with threat of murder, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police for the warrant and will be extradited to Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man at Capitol riot sentenced to five months in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Troy Faulkner was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to the destruction of government property in August, and six other charges were dropped […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WDTN

Columbus man got nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on online dating and social media sites where he contacted men and women to create affectionate and romantic relationships.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Two dead after semi-involved crash in Clinton Co.

OSHP reported that 32-year-old Eric Ford was traveling south on US-68 at the same time a semi was traveling north. Ford's vehicle traveled left of center and struck the front end of the semi. Both went off the east side of the road, the semi striking a utility pole and jackknifing.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy