Read full article on original website
Related
Meta is reportedly set to begin layoffs this week after a 70% fall in share price as Mark Zuckerberg chased the metaverse
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in June, “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.”
Netflix enters new era with ads on platform for first time
"Never" turned to "now" on Thursday, when Netflix rolled out ads on its platform after years of saying it wouldn't. Why it matters: The timing is terrible, but the company needs to keep attracting new customers amid greater competition. Netflix is not only vying for marketing dollars against other major...
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark
Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Companies are increasingly ditching passwords for passkeys
Efforts to ditch easy-to-guess, phrase-based passwords are gaining more traction, paving the way for the passwordless future cybersecurity pros dream of. The big picture: Companies are increasingly investing in technologies that let people log in to their accounts with passkeys, which replace passwords with biometric data or device PINs tied to a user's phone or laptop.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0