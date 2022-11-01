ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Apple wants to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to simply ‘Siri’

Apple is working on changing the “Hey Siri” hotword to just “Siri.” The change could roll out next year or in 2024. The “Hey Siri” hotword has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 6s series in 2015. You can use the same hotword to invoke the voice assistant on the HomePod and Apple TV.
Cult of Mac

Latest Samsung ad mocks Apple’s lack of foldable iPhone

Samsung is back at it again. The company’s latest ad takes a dig at Apple and the lack of a foldable device in its product portfolio. The 31-second ad mocks Apple by highlighting how its customers are still waiting for it to adopt cutting-edge features. Samsung mocks Apple customers...
Cult of Mac

The faster new 4K Apple TV is now on sale

Announced in mid-October, Apple’s latest streaming box—the 2022 Apple TV 4K—is now on sale. Pre-order customers are also receiving their units today. The newest Apple TV 4K is faster and cheaper than its predecessor and has Thread support to control your smart home devices. New Apple TV...
Cult of Mac

Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest hits are on Apple TV+, including Hunger Games

To celebrate the launch of Causeway on Apple TV+, the streaming service is now offering five other movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. That includes all four Hunger Games films. It’s part of a recent move by Apple to temporarily add already-released movies to its catalogue. More Jennifer Lawrence on Apple...
Cult of Mac

Even with the threat of a noose, Shantaram’s still a pretty good hang [Apple TV+ recap]

Meanwhile, Prabhu and Parvati want to marry in secret before her parents can prevent it. Lisa discovers Modena is still up to his old tricks, and now she wants out of their new arrangement. And just when Lin is in line for a fake passport, a whole new situation arises that threatens his freedom. It’s a suitably tense time.
Cult of Mac

Fix is on the way for Apple TV users who can’t access Netflix ad-supported plan

The inexpensive new Netflix “Basic with ads” plan launched Thursday, but users of Apple TV quickly discovered they couldn’t access it. Netflix promised a fix, though. Users of other devices can now watch the streaming service for only for $6.99 a month, as long as they also watch commercials.
Cult of Mac

Apple News will be shoved into the Weather app

Apple’s Weather app for iPhone, iPad and Mac will soon incorporate local news sourced from the Apple News service. In the latest beta of iOS 16.2, certain cities have an additional section between the ten-day forecast and the air quality meter for weather news. On iPadOS and macOS Ventura, this section occupies an even larger widget in the corner.
Cult of Mac

Deals in CdkeySales 11.11 Sale: Get lifetime Windows 10 Pro for $16, free Windows 11 update

All over the world, November 11 (“11.11”) is a special discount day for many products. And so it is for Microsoft software when you visit the 11.11 Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a great deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can dig up big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy