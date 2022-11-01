Read full article on original website
Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report
The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook's parent company, according to a report.
Cult of Mac
Apple wants to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to simply ‘Siri’
Apple is working on changing the “Hey Siri” hotword to just “Siri.” The change could roll out next year or in 2024. The “Hey Siri” hotword has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 6s series in 2015. You can use the same hotword to invoke the voice assistant on the HomePod and Apple TV.
Apple warns iPhone shipments will be delayed due to Covid restrictions at Foxconn plant
Apple has said it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated as Covid-19 restrictions temporarily disrupt production at an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the iPhone maker said in a statement. “Customers will experience longer...
Cult of Mac
Latest Samsung ad mocks Apple’s lack of foldable iPhone
Samsung is back at it again. The company’s latest ad takes a dig at Apple and the lack of a foldable device in its product portfolio. The 31-second ad mocks Apple by highlighting how its customers are still waiting for it to adopt cutting-edge features. Samsung mocks Apple customers...
Cult of Mac
The faster new 4K Apple TV is now on sale
Announced in mid-October, Apple’s latest streaming box—the 2022 Apple TV 4K—is now on sale. Pre-order customers are also receiving their units today. The newest Apple TV 4K is faster and cheaper than its predecessor and has Thread support to control your smart home devices. New Apple TV...
Cult of Mac
Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest hits are on Apple TV+, including Hunger Games
To celebrate the launch of Causeway on Apple TV+, the streaming service is now offering five other movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. That includes all four Hunger Games films. It’s part of a recent move by Apple to temporarily add already-released movies to its catalogue. More Jennifer Lawrence on Apple...
Cult of Mac
Even with the threat of a noose, Shantaram’s still a pretty good hang [Apple TV+ recap]
Meanwhile, Prabhu and Parvati want to marry in secret before her parents can prevent it. Lisa discovers Modena is still up to his old tricks, and now she wants out of their new arrangement. And just when Lin is in line for a fake passport, a whole new situation arises that threatens his freedom. It’s a suitably tense time.
Cult of Mac
Fix is on the way for Apple TV users who can’t access Netflix ad-supported plan
The inexpensive new Netflix “Basic with ads” plan launched Thursday, but users of Apple TV quickly discovered they couldn’t access it. Netflix promised a fix, though. Users of other devices can now watch the streaming service for only for $6.99 a month, as long as they also watch commercials.
Cult of Mac
Apple News will be shoved into the Weather app
Apple’s Weather app for iPhone, iPad and Mac will soon incorporate local news sourced from the Apple News service. In the latest beta of iOS 16.2, certain cities have an additional section between the ten-day forecast and the air quality meter for weather news. On iPadOS and macOS Ventura, this section occupies an even larger widget in the corner.
Cult of Mac
Deals in CdkeySales 11.11 Sale: Get lifetime Windows 10 Pro for $16, free Windows 11 update
All over the world, November 11 (“11.11”) is a special discount day for many products. And so it is for Microsoft software when you visit the 11.11 Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a great deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can dig up big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
