Read full article on original website
qt
4d ago
Only $200,000 bond wtf?!!! Yo the system is crooked as hell Yeah I know if he was black who is we have no bond at all. 16 pounds are you serious
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into a car early Saturday in Hickory, according to Hickory Police. Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle had driven off the roadway.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
cbs17
Breaking and entering suspect sought after removing GPS monitor in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday they are looking for a man who removed his GPS monitor while he was out on bond. The incident was detected at 5:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Braddock Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
cbs17
Fayetteville police arrest man for his role in April homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man on Friday for his role in the murder of another from April. On April 24, police said Damon Javon Ward, 28, shot Donald Charles Owens III in the Coliseum Inn parking lot on Gillespie Street. Owens III...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
cbs17
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
cbs17
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs17
3 arrested for robbery after showing fake cash for an iPhone, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department has arrested three people after an armed robbery on Wednesday. On Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., Morrisville officers received a call from Cary saying there was an armed robbery in a neighborhood in the northwest area of Morrisville. Police said the victim...
cbs17
2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
cbs17
Driver dead in wrong-way crash on I-540 early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning. At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7, Glenwood Ave. in reference to a crash. Investigators said...
WBTV
More charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Boulevard area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
WBTV
Suspect armed with knife arrested following chase in Lake Wylie
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.
106 grams of cocaine seized from accused drug trafficker in Lenoir, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is facing charges after investigators said they seized over 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, near Hartland Road in Lenoir around 9 a.m. Wednesday. During the […]
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
U.S. Marshals net 59 arrests during fugitive roundup in Durham area
DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 59 wanted fugitives in the Carolinas as they targeted the Durham area. Channel 9 rode along with marshals in York and Gaston counties during the first joint operation for the new task force in the Carolinas. The most recent...
cbs17
59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
cbs17
1 of 3 suspects shot during targeted home invasion in Clayton, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police said a home invasion in which a suspect was shot was not a random act. Officers responded around 12:23 a.m. on Thursday to the 2700 block of Brigadoon Drive in reference to a home invasion in progress, police said. Residents of the home...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
Comments / 20