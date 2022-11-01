YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Highway 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 was shut down for hours after a police chase on Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place around 3 p.m. after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.

LAKE WYLIE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO