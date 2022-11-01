Sacramento police vehicle involved in crash that killed motorcycle rider on Halloween

A Sacramento police officer en route to a reported crime in progress Monday evening was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider, authorities said.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle but did not have the vehicle’s emergency lights or siren activated at the time of the collision, which happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. near May Street and Bell Avenue in the city’s Robla neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said in an overnight news release .

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Police Department said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified him as 61-year-old Denzil Ollen Broadhurst.

The involved officer was “on their way to a call for service involving a felony in progress,” according to the news release. It was not immediately clear why their emergency lights and siren were not activated.

The Police Department said detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, but that the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Police Department.