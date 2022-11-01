ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police vehicle involved in crash that killed motorcycle rider on Halloween

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A Sacramento police officer en route to a reported crime in progress Monday evening was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider, authorities said.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle but did not have the vehicle’s emergency lights or siren activated at the time of the collision, which happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. near May Street and Bell Avenue in the city’s Robla neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said in an overnight news release .

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Police Department said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified him as 61-year-old Denzil Ollen Broadhurst.

The involved officer was “on their way to a call for service involving a felony in progress,” according to the news release. It was not immediately clear why their emergency lights and siren were not activated.

The Police Department said detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, but that the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Police Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. Wednesday on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Angela Jean Deherrera, of Elk Grove.Investigators believe she was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Lincoln retirement community

LINCOLN – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His daughter's...
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
LATHROP, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
RICHMOND, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
712
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy