Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult
LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
WANE-TV
Accomplice in death, dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced to 5 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who helped dismember another man after a killing received a five-year prison sentence Friday morning. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, previously pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in connection to the death of 55-year-old Shane V. Nguyen.
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced after OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE — Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated last month. A judge sentenced the mayor to a suspended jail term of 365 days. As part of the plea agreement, Henry's driving privileges are suspended for another 65 days. He...
Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery
LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday. Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Inmate smuggled fentanyl into HC jail that led to death of 1, OD of 2
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A simple deal. One man headed to jail on a warrant for his arrest wanted some fentanyl to deal to other inmates on the inside. The other man just happened to have a gram of the drug and wanted a Nintendo Switch gaming system in return.
Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.
WOWO News
Man involved in police shooting dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries. Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.
loud1033.com
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WIBC.com
wfft.com
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault
LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
wfft.com
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
WIBC.com
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
5 questions about the Allen County Jail
Allen County Jail Commander David Butler clears up misconceptions.
