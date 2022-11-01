LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.

