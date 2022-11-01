Read full article on original website
College Heights Herald
WKU Soccer to battle North Texas in first round of C-USA tournament
WKU Soccer travels to Charlotte, North Carolina this week for the C-USA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The Hilltoppers go into this tournament with a 5-4-1 conference record and are the seventh seed in the bracket. WKU heads into the tournament riding a big 1-0 win against the Charlotte 49ers last...
College Heights Herald
‘There’s a lot of enthusiasm out there’: Lady Toppers triumph 84-61 in exhibition matchup
WKU Women’s Basketball secured an 84-61 win over Lindsey Wilson College in its tune-up exhibition game on Tuesday night, ringing in the 2022-23 season. “We were just ready to play another team and people that we don’t see everyday,” freshman guard Acacia Hayes said. “I just like to be out there playing, I like to have fun and I like to win.”
College Heights Herald
Family 5,730 miles in the making
His naturalization ceremony was held atop the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, overlooking miles and miles of what is now his home. He could not see his birthplace of Accra, Ghana, around 5,730 miles away. But Frank Aryee’s gaze drifted toward the back of the room, where well-dressed families hushed restless children in a dozen languages.
College Heights Herald
There is a light that never goes out: WKU English professor publishes first young adult novel
“She’s Gone,” the newest book by David Bell follows a 17-year-old boy named Hunter Gifford who wakes up the night of homecoming to find his girlfriend Chloe Summers has not been found since the accident. Soon, his community starts to point their fingers at Hunter. Bell released his...
College Heights Herald
Submitted: Concerns for department cuts following potential suspension of Folk Studies
To the College Heights Herald and the Western Kentucky University community,. My name is Steve Watts, and I’m an alumnus of Western Kentucky University. I graduated from the university several years ago in 2015 with a Master’s Degree in Folk Studies. Early in the last week of October, I received an email from another school graduate who was also involved in the Folk Studies program who was reaching out to many former graduate students.
College Heights Herald
Budget Executive Committee rejects one-time payments for faculty, staff
WKU’s Budget Executive Committee’s decision to not approve one-time payments to faculty and staff created a stir at Wednesday’s Staff Senate meeting. Jordan Basham, vice chair of the Staff Senate and member of the BEC, said that the committee voted down the one-time payments ranging from $500 to $1,000.
