Grundy County, TN

WDEF

Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking

Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County announces new school choice options

HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system announces changes to their school choice options. – Hamilton County Schools (HCS) is increasing the number of school choice options for the 2023-’24 school year!. For the ‘23-‘24 school year, HCS is offering choice seats at 80+ school options...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Fulton High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WSMV

3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
ALGOOD, TN

