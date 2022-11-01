Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Announces Opening Date
The holidays are all about traditions and one of my favorites is checking out the Kiwanis Holiday Lights with my family. Each year, we layer up with lots of warm clothing and load up in the car to travel to Minnesota's longest drive-thru Christmas light show. I took my family...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Tattoo Shop Donates Thousands to Local Charites
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud tattoo shop presented checks to three area organizations supported by September’s Tattoo For A Cause event. On Thursday, Fresh Skin Tattoo donated around $4,000 to The Beautiful Mind Project, INDY Foundation and Operation 23 to Zero. The money came from over 250 people, some waiting hours, who selected one of 22 tattoos to support causes near and dear to their hearts. They included support of amnesia awareness, anorexia/bulimia, autism awareness, cancer, Crohn’s disease, dementia awareness, mental health, Parkinson’s disease, or veteran suicide awareness.
knsiradio.com
Give to the Max Day 2022 is November 16th
(KNSI) — Nonprofit organizations across central Minnesota are getting ready to cash in during Give to the Max Day later this month. The 14th annual 24-hour day of giving is November 17th. Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the tradition started here and has caught on elsewhere. “This is a uniquely Minnesota tradition. Give to the Max Day was really the first of its kind across the country for a giving event like this. And other states, other regions, other cities and other causes have adopted it.”
knsiradio.com
United Way of Central Minnesota Kids Fighting Hunger Event Set For November 13th
(KNSI) — The 9th annual We Are Thankful community-wide food packaging event is coming to St. Cloud this month. On November 13th, The United Way of Central Minnesota’s Kids Fighting Hunger event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center. Volunteers are needed to help put together 65,920 oatmeal meals and 37,152 rice meals that will be picked up during the event.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Department of Transportation Holding Meet and Greet for Highway 10 Project
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is having a meet and greet for possible solution concepts and provide feedback for future safety and access needs along the Highway 10 corridor from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake. The meet and greet is...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Awarded Two Grants For Training Programs
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University has been awarded two grants for workforce development totaling $540,000 from Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. The school will team up with a pair of local industrial companies for skills-based training. The program is first aimed at workers already employed...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
knsiradio.com
Hunters Should See Plenty of Deer This Weekend
(KNSI) — The 2022 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season begins this weekend. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Big Game Coordination Barb Keller says from data they’ve studied, hunters have a good chance of success. “Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well, particularly in southern and central Minnesota and parts of Northwestern Minnesota. And we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest more than one deer in many of these areas.” She says 50% of the state’s 130 deer permit areas offer the chance to take more than one deer.
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
knsiradio.com
BIG Partners Launches To Mentor District 742 Students
(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is teaming up with St. Cloud Area Schools to create an intensive mentoring program for students facing significant challenges. Employees with Granite Partners will meet one-on-one with 13 high school juniors in the program to get them prepared for college...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating
Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
