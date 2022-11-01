ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navigation Day: Helping people who need it

 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Volunteers from multiple sources across the area joined forces on Oct. 31 to help people who do not have a place to call home.

October’s Navigation Day was organized by the Concho Valley Community Action Agency to help get services that include medical care at the Saint Paul Presbyterian Church.

“We have a variety of mental health services for adults,” said MHMR Concho Valley Outreach and Event Coordinator Alysa Spence. “Children, we also have substance abuse disorder programs and we also have hotlines and that a big thing we are pushing here today is our 24/7 call line for people who are experiencing any type of mental health crisis.”

