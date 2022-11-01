ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

msmc.edu

Mount to host transfer, graduate admission events

Mount Saint Mary College will be hosting information sessions for students looking to transfer, or for those interested in exploring the college’s graduate programs, on Thursday, November 17. The transfer events and graduate showcases will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on campus, 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, N.Y....
NEWBURGH, NY
msmc.edu

Mount’s Desmond Center hosts discusses future with local residents

About 40 local residents attended a recent community listening session hosted by the Mount Saint Mary College Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness. Genesis Ramos, executive director of the Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness, noted that the session helped to determine how the center can better serve the Newburgh community.
NEWBURGH, NY
High School Football PRO

Newburgh, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms, Jr. Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary

POUGHKEEPSIE – On Sunday, October 23rd Reverend Dr. Jesse Voyd Bottoms, Jr. celebrated his pastoral anniversary finale at Beulah Baptist Church. He has been pastoring Beulah for 45 years! The theme was “Thanks Man of God For Telling Us Our Way.” Rev. Bottoms accepted the call to pastor Beulah in 1977. He was part of a nationwide search to find a pastor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Hundreds Of Drivers Shown Passing School Buses In Hen Hud District

A pilot program employed by a Northern Westchester school district has found that nearly 400 drivers illegally passed stopped school buses over the span of two months. The program, used by the Hendrick Hudson School District which serves over 2,000 students in Buchanan, Verplanck, Crugers, Montrose, Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill, came from a partnership with technology provider BusPatrol, officials from the company announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
MONTROSE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies

I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Dwayne Hibbert: From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a native. His six years...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’

NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town

Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

