msmc.edu
Mount to host transfer, graduate admission events
Mount Saint Mary College will be hosting information sessions for students looking to transfer, or for those interested in exploring the college’s graduate programs, on Thursday, November 17. The transfer events and graduate showcases will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on campus, 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, N.Y....
msmc.edu
Mount’s Desmond Center hosts discusses future with local residents
About 40 local residents attended a recent community listening session hosted by the Mount Saint Mary College Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness. Genesis Ramos, executive director of the Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness, noted that the session helped to determine how the center can better serve the Newburgh community.
Newburgh, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Newburgh, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Arlington High School football team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on November 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hudson Valley Park Listed In Unsavory Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms, Jr. Celebrates Pastoral Anniversary
POUGHKEEPSIE – On Sunday, October 23rd Reverend Dr. Jesse Voyd Bottoms, Jr. celebrated his pastoral anniversary finale at Beulah Baptist Church. He has been pastoring Beulah for 45 years! The theme was “Thanks Man of God For Telling Us Our Way.” Rev. Bottoms accepted the call to pastor Beulah in 1977. He was part of a nationwide search to find a pastor.
Hundreds Of Drivers Shown Passing School Buses In Hen Hud District
A pilot program employed by a Northern Westchester school district has found that nearly 400 drivers illegally passed stopped school buses over the span of two months. The program, used by the Hendrick Hudson School District which serves over 2,000 students in Buchanan, Verplanck, Crugers, Montrose, Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill, came from a partnership with technology provider BusPatrol, officials from the company announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Stop & Shop employees, 2 ex-Giants deliver turkeys to Food Bank of Hudson Valley
Stephen Baker and Joe Morris joined a dozen Stop & Shop employees for the second year in a row to deliver 500 turkeys to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in Orange County.
Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies
I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
hudsonvalleypress.com
Dwayne Hibbert: From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a native. His six years...
Mid-Hudson News Network
National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’
NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
rocklanddaily.com
Four Spring Valley Police Department Officers Receive Award for Heroic Act
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and the Spring Valley Village Board presented four Spring Valley police officers with the 2022 NYS Senate Commendation Award for preventing a suicide jumper incident. On September 20, officers Jordan and Ungar were first to arrive at the overpass on Route 59 in Spring Valley. A visibly...
