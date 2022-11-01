ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk

Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Musk's advertiser push undermined by his own opening moves

Why it matters: Sources have told Axios that Musk wants to make subscriptions a bigger revenue stream for Twitter, but building that business will take time, and for now, advertising remains the way Twitter keeps its lights on. Driving the news: What began as a few calls for advertising boycotts...
Elon Musk clips Twitter's wings in week 1

In his first week at Twitter's helm, Elon Musk has tossed out thousands of employees and scared away more advertisers. Why it matters: Far from freeing the bird, it looks as though Musk has clipped its wings. Details: The "TwitterLayoffs" hashtag trended on Friday in the United States. Attorneys, content...
Biden says Twitter "spews lies" as company undergoes massive layoffs

President Biden said Friday that Elon Musk has purchased a social media company that "spews lies" around the globe. The big picture: Twitter laid off as many as 3,700 people Friday — about half of its staff — but said the cuts were smaller for the team in charge of preventing the spread of misinformation, per Reuters.
Netflix enters new era with ads on platform for first time

"Never" turned to "now" on Thursday, when Netflix rolled out ads on its platform after years of saying it wouldn't. Why it matters: The timing is terrible, but the company needs to keep attracting new customers amid greater competition. Netflix is not only vying for marketing dollars against other major...
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark

Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM

Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets. Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took...
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
