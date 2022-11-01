Read full article on original website
South Lenoir High Class of '71 donates to LCC Foundation
A donation was made to the Lenoir Community College Graphic Arts and Imaging Technology (GAIT) Program in honor of the South Lenoir High School Class of 1971 to celebrate their 50th class reunion. The donation was presented to LCC GAIT Program Chair Dwight Downie by Dean of Health Sciences Alexis Welch, a member of the SLHS Class of 1971. Pictured left to right are LCC President Dr. Rusty Hunt, Downie, Dr. Welch, and LCC Executive Director of the Foundation Jeanne Kennedy.
Pink Hill Elementary: First Nine Weeks A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Pink Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Caroline Alcock, Hailey Stevens Burchard, Annason Harper, Antonio Gonzalez Gutierrez, Ivan Yanez. 3rd Grade: Linzy Brigido Aparicio, Geraldine Baez-Flores, Whitlynn Cannon, Jacob Chacon, Madison Davalos, Morgan Davis, Charlotte Donahue, Sofia Guzman Mojica, Samantha Lay, Daniel Martinez Gonzalez, Michael Ortiz, Jack Schramm, Hilary Simmons, Brian Smith, Madelyn Tucker, Mauricio Villasenor Rodriguez.
Meet the actors of LCC's production of A Christmas Carol
Lenoir Community College presents A Christmas Carol – A New Musical, in partnership with the LCC Foundation and Fine Arts Department Nov. 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 13 and 20 at 3 p.m. in the Briley Auditorium. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate...
Northwest Elementary: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Northwest Elementary School students:. 2nd Grade: Summer Dixon, Luke Glover, Harmony Tindley, Saniya Sherrod, Levi Key, Myana Walker, Jacob Jones, Arianna Porter, Alyson Caldwell, Brianna Caro, Avari Owens, Trinity Thompson, Chastiti White, Keithan Burney, Leila Cogdell, Jayven Gadson, Kayden Phillips, Alyssa Sutton, Oliver Gonzalez, Jordyn Grant, Lauren Hawkins, KeZia Johnson, Linwood Lee, Daylen Ratliff, Jordyn Wade, Eynas Zanta.
Dan Perry: Vote for change
Many have voted early, but there will be others who choose to vote on election day. I would like to leave you with a few thoughts to consider as you go to the polls this Tuesday. Ask yourself if you believe our country is benefiting from the policies of the...
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 10/12, 252 Locksmiths, LLC, Agent: Titus Blow Sr., 135 Brandy Avenue, La Grange. 10/17, BHL Global, Inc., Agent: Fadi Ajam, 100 W New Street, Pink Hill. 10/19, Delpark Logistics & Distribution, LLC, Agent: DeLond Parker Sr., 615 Girl...
Lenoir County Learning Academy: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Lenoir County Learning Academy students:.
