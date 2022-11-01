Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Subaru Can't Afford to Build EVs In North America Because McDonald's Pays Too Well
If you’re planning to sell electric vehicles in North America, chances are you’re trying to work out how to build EVs here, too. The Inflation Reduction Act has made it a worthwhile investment for automakers. Not Subaru, though — Subaru remains unconvinced, for the moment. We know...
Jalopnik
Ford Doubled Its EV Sales by Tripling Its EV Model Lineup
The Ford Motor Company is struggling to satiate the demand for its vehicles. In its October sales report, Ford stated that vehicle sales are down ten percent compared to October 2022, while orders for 2023 model-year vehicles are up 134 percent. Customers placed over 52,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty in five days. The constraints on vehicle production will undoubtedly ease over time, and Ford will be able to convert those orders into sales eventually. Though, Ford does have accomplishments to boast about: its electric vehicle sales.
Jalopnik
$1.5 Billion Powerball: Every New Car to Buy With Your Winnings
Tomorrow night, the hands of fate will make a decision. They’ll browse through a series of numbers, pluck six from the vine, and use that string to turn one person into a billionaire. That’s right, lottery fever is back, and this time the Powerball jackpot is a cool $1.5 billion — a full year and a half of interest payments on Elon Musk’s Twitter loans!
Jalopnik
Honda Rumored to Be Working on God's Perfect Vehicle: An EV Prelude
If I owned a car company, I’d focus on starting out with one perfect car. It would have to be sporty, to establish the brand’s character and act as a halo product, but still relatively affordable — if no one’s buying your first car, you don’t have enough money to make a second. I’d try to combine the absolutely perfect looks of something like the fifth-generation Honda Prelude with the entertaining driving experience of the fifth-generation Honda Prelude. Of course, it would have to have reliability on par with the best of them, benchmarking a car like the Honda Prelude, but I’d make it electric — like... the Honda Prelude? Hang on.
Jalopnik
Carvana Managed to Lose Half a Billion Dollars in the Third Quarter
Carvana lost over half a billion dollars in the third quarter of 2022 alone, Tesla’s EV market share is starting to fall in California as competitors ramp up, and the future of a Ford Escape plant in Kentucky is up in the air. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 4, 2022.
Jalopnik
Lucid to Unveil Two Cheaper Air Models Starting at $87,400
Lucid Motors is increasing the size of its Air electric sedan lineup by two. The company just announced it’ll be officially debuting a new base-level Air Pure and mid-grade Air Touring at an event on November 15 at the American EV maker’s Beverly Hills studio. The two new cars will join the Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance and Sapphire in the Air’s lineup.
Jalopnik
Nikola Has Given Up Predicting Its Short-Term Future
Nikola, a startup electric truck maker with a very, uh, colorful past, released its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, as public companies are required to do. Nikola reported $24.2 million in revenue for the quarter, which isn’t great for a company with a market cap of around $1.3 billion, but that revenue number was actually slightly more than Wall Street expected.
Jalopnik
Honda Acty, Lancia Delta Integrale, Mitsubishi Evo II: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
The seasons are changing, and it’s getting to be that special time of year — the leaves are falling, the air is brisk, and you can almost catch the scent of snow on the breeze. I’m talking, of course, about Rally Time — the time when all AWD car owners decide to become Colin McRae, until the snow comes and they realize they can’t hang.
Jalopnik
The 2023 BMW M340i Is a Hybrid Sport Sedan That Feels Like an M3
Like the sedan segment itself, sport sedans are a dying breed. There’s just a small handful of proper mid-size, rear-wheel drive and fun-to-drive sedans left on the U.S. market. Thankfully, BMW isn’t giving up on the segment it pretty much invented. The segment leader 3-Series has been updated for 2023 with styling and features that should keep its faithful buyers from straying to the dark side of SUVs. I just got back from BMW’s annual Test Fest in Southern California, where the brand gathers cars and journalists for a catch-up on all the new models. Here’s what you can expect from the 2023 3-Series.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini Is Arriving to Cash In on the Delica Craze
The Mitsubishi Delica has evidently been appointed as the importer’s JDM van of choice, given how many of them I happen to pass on the road on a monthly basis. The Delica is having a moment globally. Maybe that’s why Mitsubishi has seen fit to shrink its popular van to kei scale for its Japanese customers. Meet the 2023 Delica Mini.
Comments / 0