Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
KCRA.com
Man killed following Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting in south Sacramento Friday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Center Parkway, which is near Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man...
Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in Yuba City after hitting a man after road rage incident Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect was arrested after hitting a man after a road rage incident on Friday. At around 1 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Petty Court. When they arrived the victim told them that he was hit after a road rage incident at around 12:15 p.m.
Man dies in hospital after shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.
35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. Wednesday on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Angela Jean Deherrera, of Elk Grove.Investigators believe she was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say.
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
KCRA.com
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
Fox40
Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
Driver trapped inside vehicle that hit pole suffers ‘major injuries’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver suffered “major injuries” after being trapped inside a vehicle that hit a power pole. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that when they arrived at the scene the car was on fire and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to remove the driver who […]
Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9. Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, false impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 21. Angela Ann Dowd, 34, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad found dead in SUV on freeway with his 3-year-old daughter, California officials say
A dad was found shot dead behind the wheel of an SUV with his toddler daughter on a California freeway, officials said. Officers found the man and his 3-year-old after responding to a report about a freeway traffic collision in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1, California Highway Patrol said in a news release posted on Facebook.
