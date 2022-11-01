Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cedar; Knox RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox and Cedar. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
Red Flag Warning issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .DISCUSSION...Strong west-northwest winds gusting to around 40 mph and relative humidity around 20 percent will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O`Brien and Clay. In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone and Rock. In South Dakota, Beadle, Kingsbury, Brookings, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
