Effective: 2022-11-06 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .DISCUSSION...Strong west-northwest winds gusting to around 40 mph and relative humidity around 20 percent will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

MELLETTE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO