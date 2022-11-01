Read full article on original website
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks.
fox9.com
Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade
Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Early voting numbers down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Republican leads in Senate, Governor contests. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll before Tuesday's election has Republican Senator Chuck Grassley pulling away with now a double-digit lead.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCRG.com
Early voting down in the state compared to recent midterm elections
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. As of Saturday, 292,000 absentee ballots have been received. That’s down significantly from total absentee ballots in 2018 when 547,000 ballots were received. In 2014, there were more than 469,000.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KCCI.com
Final push in race for governor brings big names to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a race for Iowa, as the two candidates who want to be the state's next governor make their final push to get out the vote. Both Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear and Republican candidate Gov. Kim Reynolds plan to be in different parts of Iowa over the weekend, continuing their campaign. However, during the last few days of the week, both candidates have had big names join them on their campaigns and sing their praises.
KCRG.com
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
KCRG.com
ACLU of Iowa offering toolkit to advocate for the removal of police in schools. The civil rights organization also included data from several Iowa school districts, showing disparities between arrests of black students and white students. Hudson conducts own investigation of cancer cluster. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Iowa Orders Investment Company To Cease Doing Business
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in...
KCCI.com
Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots
DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
KCRG.com
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
Breaking down the uncertainty around Iowa's use of Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds
DES MOINES, Iowa — After the pandemic, Vicki Lee was laid off from her job as a legal assistant in Des Moines, leaving her no option but to lean on community resources and loved ones. "I never expected to not have housing. I had to reach out to family...
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
