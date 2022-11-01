ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

fox9.com

Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade

Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Early voting numbers down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Republican leads in Senate, Governor contests. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll before Tuesday's election has Republican Senator Chuck Grassley pulling away with now a double-digit lead.
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCRG.com

Early voting down in the state compared to recent midterm elections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. As of Saturday, 292,000 absentee ballots have been received. That’s down significantly from total absentee ballots in 2018 when 547,000 ballots were received. In 2014, there were more than 469,000.
KCCI.com

Final push in race for governor brings big names to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a race for Iowa, as the two candidates who want to be the state's next governor make their final push to get out the vote. Both Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear and Republican candidate Gov. Kim Reynolds plan to be in different parts of Iowa over the weekend, continuing their campaign. However, during the last few days of the week, both candidates have had big names join them on their campaigns and sing their praises.
wdhn.com

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
BAY COUNTY, FL
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Orders Investment Company To Cease Doing Business

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in...
KCCI.com

Officials: Iowa absentee voters should no longer mail in ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa — A change to Iowa's election laws in 2021 impacted absentee voting in several ways, and a key difference is evident in the final days before the general election. Previously, absentee ballots had to be postmarked prior to Election Day. Under the new law, the date...
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Axios Des Moines

Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision

Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
