Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still a few weeks away from return
Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he would characterize Dobbins' knee procedure "as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now." That said, Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, while indicating that the running back should be back in 3 to 4 weeks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Dobbins remains on IR for the time being, the Ravens' backfield will continue to be led by Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- along with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Texans' Davis Mills: Offsets TDs with interceptions
Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. In fairness to the second-year quarterback, he was not only facing an unenviable matchup, but doing...
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Ready for Week 9 action
Fant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, Fant capped it with all activity Friday, setting him up to be out there Week 9. He'll continue to team with Will Dissly at tight end for the Seahawks, but due to an overreliance on top wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), there aren't many targets that linger behind that duo. That said, No. 3 wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) isn't playing Sunday, so Fant could be a bit more involved in Seattle's passing game than normal. Through eight games, Fant has reeled in 22 of 28 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Rams' Van Jefferson: Limited again Thursday
Jefferson (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Jefferson made his season debut Week 8 against the 49ers, ultimately finishing fourth among Rams wide receivers in offensive snap share (53 percent) behind Cooper Kupp (95), Allen Robinson (93) and Ben Skowronek (62). While that trio combined for 20 targets, Jefferson wasn't looked at by quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. likely has placed a cap on his reps, both in practice and in games, until he's back to 100 percent, so it may be some time still before he's contributing to box scores on a weekly basis. In the end, though, Jefferson's status bears watching as the weekend approaches.
Titans' Logan Woodside: Elevated to active rsoter
Woodside was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woodside has been elevated for the second consecutive week with Ryan Tannehill's (ankle) status still unclear. If Tannehill is unable to suit up, Woodside will serve as the backup to Malik Willis.
Bills' Von Miller: Held out of practice Thursday
Miller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Miller missed practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue following Buffalo's win over the Packers in Week 8. While the nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, it's possible the Bills are simply taking every precaution with the 33-year-old linebacker's health at the midway point of the season. Miller collected 14 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the team's first seven contests, and he'll have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's game against the jets.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday
Andrews (shoulder/ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews sat out a second consecutive practice, but he'll have one more chance to get back on the practice field Saturday before Monday's game against the Saints. Even with an extra day to get healthy, the star tight end is far from a lock to play, and fantasy managers with a roster spot to spare should consider bringing in Isaiah Likely as a contingency plan. After Andrews exited early in the team's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers punt on QB at No. 1 overall, Giants find replacement for Kadarius Toney
A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.
