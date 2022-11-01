ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

College football coaching tracker: Who's out, who's in

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

We're moving into the latter phase of the college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership ahead of the early recruiting period and National Signing Day.

And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find adequate replacement to set things right and build a brighter future.

Or unwittingly make the next mistake that they'll have to fix in the next few years around this time.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Which schools are on that path as we approach the final act of the 2022 football season? Here's your look at the latest coaching buzz around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg4i0_0iuR7sUy00

Bryan Harsin: OUT. Auburn dismissed Harsin after fewer than two seasons and eight games into the 2022 campaign after a 41-27 loss to Arkansas and with the school undergoing a change at athletic director. Harsin leaves Auburn with a 9-12 overall record, never quite fitting in on the Plains from the get-go and even being the subject of an attempted ouster by AU boosters while he was on vacation last year. Auburn owes Harsin more than $15 million in his contract buyout.

Related: Bryan Harsin at Auburn timeline: How we got here

Paul Chryst: OUT. Wisconsin relieved Chryst, a UW alum who played quarterback there in the 1980s, after a 2-3 start to this season and following a respectable 67-26 overall record and a 43-18 mark in Big Ten games at his alma mater. Wisconsin won 10 or more games in four of Chryst's seasons, won 72% of all games, was 6-1 in bowls, won three division championships, and finished over .500 in every year until the school's poor start this fall. The school owed Chryst around $16 million, but the two sides worked out a smaller amount that wasn't publicly revealed.

Related: Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst, names interim

Scott Frost: OUT. The master of losing close games, Frost was let go by Nebraska after a 16-31 campaign over five seasons, never finishing a year over the .500 mark. A quarterback on the Huskers' last national title team, Frost seemed like the perfect fit, but the program was never able to contend with the Big Ten's best. Nebraska owes Frost about $15 million.

Related: Best options for Nebraska to replace Scott Frost

Will Healy: OUT. Healy had plenty of momentum coming into the Charlotte position as one of the youngest coaches in college football. And while he led the 49ers to a bowl in his first season, the team went 8-18 since the start of 2020 and won just one out of eight games to start this football season.

Related: Will Healy out after 1-7 start

Herm Edwards: OUT. Arizona State pulled the plug on Edwards after a 1-2 start to the 2022 season amid an NCAA investigation into the football program. He finished with a 26-20 record overall and will take home more than $8 million in a buyout to walk away from the team.

Geoff Collins: OUT. It never really came together for Georgia Tech under Collins' watch as the school went just 10-28 in four seasons. Collins' best season was a 3-7 campaign in 2020 when the Wreck finished 12th in the ACC. But the coach will take some more than $11.3 million in buyout money as offensive line coach Brent Key takes the reins and Tech starts from scratch to find a replacement.

Karl Dorrell: OUT. Colorado relieved Dorrell after a sluggish 0-5 start that included two losses to Pac-12 competition and losing four straight games by at least 25 points, the worst start to a college football season by any team since 1957. Dorrell finishes 8-15 in three seasons and takes home $8.7 million.

