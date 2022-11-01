ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Florida Doctor Facing 20 Years In Prison On Distribution Of Controlled Substances Charges

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
A doctor in Florida has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D. 57, of St. Augustine, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution count and up to 5 years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count if convicted

The indictment also seeks to forfeit Hollington’s medical license, which is alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the offense.

Hollington was arrested on October 28, 2022, and was released on bond pending trial.

According to the indictment, Hollington knowingly distributed and dispensed Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances—that is, amphetamine, buprenorphine, benzodiazepine, and alprazolam.

The indictment noted that Hollington issued prescriptions for controlled substances not for a legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional practice.

