Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for House of Bleau
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for House of Bleau on October 25th. House of Bleau is located at 213 East Baker Street in Brownwood. House of Bleau is a fun and electric hair studio located in the heart of Downtown Brownwood owned by Misty Hood. Misty and her co-hairstylist Tarra Brown have over 23 years of combined experience in the hair and beauty industry. They are a full service salon offering extensions, blowouts, colors, men’s and women’s cuts, waxing, conditioning treatments, and more!
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, went to her Heavenly home on October 26, 2022. She was born April 18, 1930, to John and Hattie Dunlop in Hamilton, Texas, one of 13 children. Hattie graduated from Hamilton High School and was a member of the Pep Squad, and her senior year was Football Sweetheart. She went to Dallas, Texas, where she married Robert A. Almon and had two sons, Robert Allen Almon and Steven Wayne Almon. She later moved to Ft. Worth, Texas and in 1966 married Jack Herring and moved to Abilene, Texas, where he was a school principal. He retired in 1985 and they moved to their home at Lake Brownwood. In Brownwood she was an active member of First Christian Church, an Elder for Life, where she held leadership roles in all phases of the church, serving on several committees and two sessions as Chairman of the Church Board. She also served on the board of Latch Key and Good Samaritan Ministries. She was an avid bridge player and played often with many of her bridge friends.
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
Brownwood High School Presents Matilda the Musical This Weekend
The Brownwood High School Theatre, aka “The Lion Varsity Players,” is presenting Matilda the Musical this weekend. Their official press release by the musical’s marketer, BHS student Alleson Jameson, gives details about the show:. “BHS Lion Varsity Players will be conducting their annual musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda...
Horace Hounshell, 83, of Bangs
Funeral services for Horace Hounshell, age 83, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Bangs church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from 12:00 until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Cross Cut Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
BHS announces October Students of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their October 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Eustaquio Gonzalez. Atlanta Olguin. 10th:. John (Jack) Field. Rylee Lynd. 11th. Caiden Buchanan.
Taste of China to open Nov. 7 at site of former Gomez’s
Taste of China, a full Chinese buffet, will open its doors to Brown County and the surrounding area on Monday, Nov. 7. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Manager Alan Zheng said in a June interview...
Final Local Football Standings – End of Regular Season
— Week 11 Games (Nov. 3-5) Rising Star 2, Moran 0 (forfeit)
Julia Willena Benson
Julia Willena Benson, age 73, of Brownwood passed away to be in the loving care of her Lord on October 29, 2002 at her home. She was born April 10, 1949 in Brownwood. The daughter of Osban and Dorothy Lawson Best. Julia attended Brownwood Schools and was later married to...
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor, 86
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 29 into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Geraldine “Jerri” Ramsey-Taylor was 86 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those that were privileged to know her were blessed with lots of love and laughter.
Early Voting Ends Friday With a Flurry
A total of 956 voters turned out on Friday, November 4, the final day of early voting. The total vote count for the two weeks of early voting in Brown County was 6,929 which is 28% of registered voters. Polls will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm this Tuesday, November 8, throughout Brown County.
Gas leak near Early Blvd. halts traffic
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook at 1 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic on Early Blvd. is at a stand still and the road is blocked off due to a gas leak. Please be cautious when traveling through and use back roads to travel through the area.
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
koxe.com
Extended Early Voting Hours Thursday/Friday
Early voting continues. Today (Thursday) and Friday are the last two days. But, you also benefit from extended voting hours today and tomorrow. The hours are 7 am to 7 pm today and Friday at the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk. After that, you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. As for yesterday, a total of 558 early votes were cast. That brings the early vote total so far to 5,305.
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Heavy rain causes 2 minor accidents
BALLINGER, Texas – Heavy rain clouds covered the majority of Runnels County on Friday, Oct 25th, resulting in two motor vehicle accidents. In a year that has been filled with extreme drought and a tanking economy, October, thankfully, offered us a respite from at least one of the challenges of the this year.
