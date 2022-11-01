Read full article on original website
Netflix fans demand justice for woman who murdered husband in new true crime show
Viewers are demanding justice for a killer after a new Netflix true crime series dropped on the platform. If you've not checked it out yet, watch the trailer for Killer Sally here:. Well, spooky season might be well and truly over but the streaming giant's latest spine-tingling addition has people...
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Viewers are saying new Netflix reality TV show set in Dubai is so bad it’s good
If you're looking for a trashy new TV show to watch, Netflix viewers say to look no further than brand new reality series Dubai Bling. Serving up everything from juicy drama and high-flying careers to spectacular events and magnificent outfits, this series might just be your next binge-watch. Check out...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Mila Kunis Insisted Jessica Knoll Change the Ending of the Netflix Film
When Jessica Knoll sent the 'Luckiest Girl Alive' script to Mila Kunis, the actor noted that Ani’s story shouldn’t end the way it originally did.
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
It was billed as a magical mash-up between Gossip Girl and Harry Potter when it first hit Netflix at the beginning of 2021. Not to mention fans were quick to rave about the show’s second season - which landed on the streaming service in September - but despite all the love, Fate: The Winx Saga has been binned by Netflix.
Kim Kardashian turned up to event dressed up but it wasn't a costume party
Kim Kardashian brought everyone's worst nightmare to life when she showed up dressed in character to an event that absolutely was not a costume party. To be fair to Kim, if you're invited to a party which falls on the same weekend as Halloween, you'd probably expect it to be a themed party full of attendees dressed up as various characters and horrifying sights.
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong
It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
Mum credits incredible transformation on divorcing husband of 18 years
A mum credits her incredible transformation to divorcing her husband of 18 years, before joining the world of online dating. Emma Sheppard split from her husband in 2020 and while her life as a wife was busy, it left her feeling unhappy – both within herself and with her look.
It's official: The Sandman is returning to Netflix for season two
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Sanman. After a dreamy first season, Netflix has officially announced that The Sandman is coming back for season two. Yes, writer Neil Gaiman confirmed today (Thursday, 3 November) that the Lord of Dreams would be returning to screens very soon. Neil took to...
Disney's Christmas advert has arrived and it's the most emotional one yet
Disney has unveiled its heartwarming Christmas advert and it will definitely bring a tear to your eye. The Gift is a three-minute animated short that shines a spotlight on the comfort that storytelling brings families during times of change and how it strengthens their bonds through togetherness. The advert is...
Vera Wang, 73, shares the 'magic elixir' that keeps her looking so young
Vera Wang has shared the 'magic elixir' that keeps her looking so young at 73-years-old. Back in June, the fashion designer shared pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram and fans were soon asking her how she appears to be ageing backwards. “Happy birthday," wrote one. "Gosh share your secret...
Billie Eilish slammed by fans for 'sick and twisted' couples Halloween costume
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford hit up a Halloween bash together over the weekend, but their outfits have caused concern among fans. Rumours have been swirling in recent weeks that 20-year-old Eilish and 31-year-old musician Rutherford are an item after the pair were spotted holding hands last month.
Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb
Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Hilary Duff pays tribute to Aaron Carter following child star’s shock death
Hilary Duff has paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the singer tragically died age 34. The news of his death was confirmed by a representative of Carter's team on Saturday (5 November) after Los Angeles police officers found his body at his home in Lancaster, California. Carter's family are now...
New trailer for Avatar 2 just dropped
A new trailer for Avatar 2 has dropped and fans are completely losing it. There's a lot we want to forget about 2009, we had just started year seven, everyone was wearing luminous glasses, and we had to wait 30 minutes to download a song onto our Sony Ericsson. The...
Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'
Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
Katie Price slammed for ‘dangerous parenting blunder’
Katie Price has been criticised for picturing two of her children - Bunny and Jett - sitting on a stationary horse without protective helmets. The reality star shared the photo with her social media followers recently and captioned it: "My three babies." Some were supportive of the photo, with one...
Mum warns parents not to watch Netflix movie with kids under 14 as it could ruin Christmas
A mum has issued a warning to parents about allowing young kids to watch a Netflix movie because it could ruin the magic of Christmas. You can see a trailer for the flick here:. With Christmas fast approaching, you might already be planning ideas for you Elf on the Shelf...
Kris Jenner has an incredibly intense routine that begins at 4:30am
As the meme goes, while the Devil works hard, Kris Jenner works even harder – as proven by the fact her intense routine starts each day at 4.30am. Jenner, 66, truly is the world’s ultimate momager, serving deftly as the matriarch of one of the world’s biggest family franchises.
Nick Cannon confirms he's expecting his twelfth child with stunning photoshoot
Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting his 12th child with a stunning photoshoot, in which he cradles and kisses the baby’s bump. Cannon has already fathered 10 children, but recently it was confirmed that baby mama Abby De La Rosa – with whom the presenter shares twins – was pregnant again.
