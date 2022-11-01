Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
housebeautiful.com
Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range
Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’
Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
Morrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons has said around 1,300 McColl’s workers are at risk of redundancy as part of proposals to shut 132 loss-making stores at the convenience chain it bought earlier this year.Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: "We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential."I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business."We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business."I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."More follows… Read More News UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsMorrisons to shut 132 McColls stores putting hundreds of jobs at riskNew mother wins £60,000 payout from ‘gaslighting’ supermarket
'I'm an Au Pair in France, There's a Lack of Boundaries'
TikTok star Olivia Kyriakopoulos shares her experience of being an au pair in this exclusive essay.
132 McColl’s shops to close, putting 1,300 jobs at risk
Morrisons says convenience chain, which it recently bought out of administration, still has ‘strong potential’
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
China’s ‘Palace in the sky’ space station complete after successful launch
The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl follows in footsteps of other supermarkets with milk bottle change
Lidl has announced it will be making a big change to its bottles of milk. The retailer is following in the footsteps of Aldi, M&S and Sainsbury's, who have already made the alteration. Lidl has said it will be banning green caps from all of its semi-skimmed milk bottles. Instead,...
Happi
Bravo Sierra Launches First Cologne
Bravo Sierra has launched its first-ever Cologne, which marks its debut into a new product category, available today. Eau de Cologne ($45) is a contrast between warmth and spice – American Soft Cedarwood joins forces with Bright Citrus to make a harmonious, timeless scent – what marketers are calling a bold new take on a classic musk.
Happi
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
Early Christmas present for families as experts predict festive season could be almost Covid-free
Festive family gatherings are on this year as the UK is set to enjoy a relatively Covid-free Christmas, according to experts. Modelling carried out by University College London indicates infections will continue to decline until January, with another wave possible in the new year. But Professor Karl Friston told The...
BBC
M&S reinstates Christmas food order service in NI
Marks & Spencer has reinstated its Christmas food ordering service in Northern Ireland this year. The retailer produces a festive food catalogue allowing customers to place click and collect orders. In 2021, Northern Ireland was excluded as the retailer said there was "too much risk" it could let customers down.
Happi
Organic Skincare Brand Pai Achieves B Corp Certification
London-based, organic skincare brand Pai has received a B Corp certification. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. "Launching Pai was never about...
Happi
Q1 Net Sales Fall 11% at The Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) today reported net sales of $3.93 billion for its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decline of 11% from $4.39 billion in the prior-year period, including negative impacts from foreign currency. Organic net sales fell 5%, in line with the company’s expectations, despite pressures which intensified as the quarter progressed.
BBC
LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts
About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry. The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and would be looking for voluntary redundancies. The move forms part of a package of measures to improve...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
Sainsbury’s profits fall as households shop early for Christmas to spread cost
Households “feeling the squeeze” are shopping earlier for Christmas to spread the cost and have made a shift to dining at home rather than at restaurants, according to Sainsbury’s. The supermarket revealed an 8% fall in first-half profits as it said it had invested in keeping prices...
Black Friday and Cyber Monday woe for shoppers as Royal Mail workers plan strike
Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in an escalating row over pay, jobs and conditions.It announced strikes around Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28.The union has withdrawn strikes planned for November 12 and 14, saying it wants to take more “proportionate” action.An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday was described as a “surrender document” because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future...
