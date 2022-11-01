Library users were welcomed back to Illinois State University’s Milner Library this fall with two brand new study pods on the library’s fifth floor. This addition has been one of many renovations that took place over the summer. Milner has been consistently modernizing many facets of the space to better suit student needs. Before the start of the fall semester, Milner saw the installation of new carpeting on its first floor, as well as the completion of the tunnel on the west wing of the library next to the grand staircase. This newest addition comes after student requests for private study spaces that can accommodate small groups.

