illinoisstate.edu
Redbird alum Dr. Taiwo Durowade to speak on importance of mentorship, perseverance
Dr. Taiwo Durowade ’09 has become a successful entrepreneur in the medical field not only because of her personal excellence, but also because she knows when to ask for help. “You’re starting from, ‘I’m already good at this. Now I need to scale up this part of my skills...
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, November 8, 2022
Mary Dyck, MCN, was named the Distinguished Educator in Gerontological Nursing by the National Hartford Center for Gerontological Nursing Excellence. David Adams, Counseling Center, published “The Role of Ongoing Counseling on College Students’ Academic Outcomes” in the Journal of College Student Psychotherapy. John Blakeman, MCN, co-authored “An...
illinoisstate.edu
Student panel discussion analyzes gubernatorial debate
From television and social media ads to direct mail pieces, candidates are campaigning for their respective offices. Debates, too, have been held—the most prominent of which has been for the Illinois governor position. With thanks to Director of Debate Shanna Carlson to lead the way, the School of Communication helped students make sense of the issues and candidates.
illinoisstate.edu
Expanding and deepening international relationships: College of Business and Office of International Engagement partner with universities in Vietnam and Thailand
Dr. Ajay Samant, dean of the College of Business, Dr. Terry Noel, associate dean for Academic Programs and Curriculum, and Dr. Roopa Rawjee, executive director of International Engagement, visited four universities in Vietnam and Thailand at the end of October to create new partnership agreements. While in Vietnam, the group...
illinoisstate.edu
Milner’s fifth floor refreshed with new study pods
Library users were welcomed back to Illinois State University’s Milner Library this fall with two brand new study pods on the library’s fifth floor. This addition has been one of many renovations that took place over the summer. Milner has been consistently modernizing many facets of the space to better suit student needs. Before the start of the fall semester, Milner saw the installation of new carpeting on its first floor, as well as the completion of the tunnel on the west wing of the library next to the grand staircase. This newest addition comes after student requests for private study spaces that can accommodate small groups.
illinoisstate.edu
Results of Staff Success Survey available online
Results of the 2022 Staff Success Survey are available on the Office of the President’s website. The survey, which was conducted in April of 2022, sought staff members’ input in areas such as job satisfaction, work climate, professional development, and remote work. “These results will help the University...
illinoisstate.edu
Employer registration now open for spring career fairs
Career Services is pleased to connect Illinois State University students and alumni with employers at its annual spring career fairs. Recruiters from all industries, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and others will be attending to recruit Illinois State talent for their open positions. Register now...
