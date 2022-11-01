Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Designate November 2022 As Family Court Awareness Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated the month of November 2022 as Family Court Awareness Month in Calvert County. The mission of the Family Court Awareness Month Committee emphasizes the importance of empirically-based education and training regarding domestic violence, childhood trauma, child sexual abuse, coercive control and post-separation abuse for all professionals working on cases within the family court system.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Rick Piereck, Candidate For Calvert County State’s Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Rick Piereck has made his mark in Calvert County. Piereck is a U.S. Army Veteran, a Commissioner with the Calvert County Housing Authority, a board member of the Calvert County Bar Association and the Calvert Affordable Housing Alliance (CAHA). Additionally, Piereck is a member of the Calvert County Branch of the NAACP and the American Legion.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
Bay Net
CCPS Receives Over 200 Coats For Students
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association (CCSBCA) recently collected over 200 winter coats for the annual Drive Away the Cold coat drive for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in need. Community members could drop off their new winter coats to three Community Bank of...
cnsmaryland.org
Court records tie Charles County school board candidate to multiple arrests
Voters in Charles County are coming to know her as Julie Brown, the 57-year-old grandmother of two who says she’s running for the Board of Education in District 2 as “an advocate for parental rights.”. But to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who lives at the...
Bay Net
Calvert Library Board Applications Being Accepted
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Library announces two pending vacancies on the Calvert Board of Library Trustees (BOLT). These Board vacancies have been created by the end of the term of sitting Trustees who are eligible for and seeking re-appointment. However, all qualified applicants are welcome and all candidates will be assessed using the same criteria.
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served- October 2022
10/01/22- Sergio Rashaad Rice, age 41 of no fixed address- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Marsch# 397. 10/02/22- Thomas Ernest Maddox, age 54 of Avenue- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun on Person by Dep. McLean# 400. 10/04/22- Davion Lamarr Warren, age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Bay Net
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
Early voting in Anne Arundel County continues, 24,000 ballots cast
Early voting is going well at the 9 early voting sites in Anne Arundel County. Officials say about 24,000 votes have been cast so far.
Bay Net
No Injuries Reported After Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash that occurred last night that resulted in no injuries. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 4, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary’s Square, and initially were advised multiple patients were trapped.
Bay Net
Calvert County Economic Development Announces Small Business Assistance Grant Fund
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will launch a Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses. Competitive grants of up to $50,000 each will be available for...
The Dispatch
Wicomico County Department of Corrections Officers Graduated
Officers from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 115th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Geremiah Ballard, Tyrel Douglas and Van Taylor Jr. In the back row, from left, are Kevin Trader Jr. and La’Neisha Willis.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Calvert County, MD
Visit the smallest county in the state of Maryland and experience a relaxing yet exciting escape at Calvert County. With its charming atmosphere, beautiful natural environment, and booming industries, it is no surprise that Calvert County is also called the Jewel of the Chesapeake. Many may not know that Calvert...
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Burglary- On October 27, 2022, Dep. Rodriguez responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary. Upon arrival Dep. Rodriguez observed pry marks on the door, and the door appeared to have been forced open. Jeremy Raymond Eberle, age 32 of no fixed address, was located inside the residence and arrested. Located on Eberle was a homemade screwdriver that appeared to have been utilized in the burglary. Eberle was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Bill Bates, Candidate For State Delegate In District 29C
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bill Bates[D], is a 65-year-old Police Services Coordinator for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who is seeking to become the Maryland State Delegate in District 29C. Bates discussed with TheBayNet.com why he decided to run for State Delegate, “I worked with the General...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments / 0