94.3 Jack FM
Alex Antetokounmpo Makes Herd Debut
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fans flocked to the Oshkosh Arena on Friday night in anticipation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Alex Antetokounmpo’s first Wisconsin Herd Appearance. I think it’s a big selling point,” said fan Spencer Hadel. “Especially with Rayjon leaving, it’s going to be good to see...
94.3 Jack FM
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
94.3 Jack FM
Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
94.3 Jack FM
Oconto Police Looking for Missing Man
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oconto Police Department is looking for a missing male, Jacob T.S. Wenzel, who was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a male subject. If you have any additional information on Wenzel, call the Oconto Police Department at (920) 834-7700.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
