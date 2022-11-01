Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
cbp.gov
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Four Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in four separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,448,249. “Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics and...
PD: Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging father’s signature to get loans and car
Police said a woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan.
megadoctornews.com
Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th
Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
KRGV
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
KRGV
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
Texas deputy arrested for indecency with a child
A sheriff's deputy in Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
KRGV
La Joya ISD student credited with aiding school bus driver in medical emergency crash
A student with the La Joya Independent School District is being credited with helping save 18 other students during a Thursday bus ride home. The students at Juarez Lincoln High School were on a bus driven by 60-year-old Jesus Garcia, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
KRGV
Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street
Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street. City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area. According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street...
KRGV
South Padre Island residents protesting renovations to Beach Access #10
South Padre Island residents are fighting to prevent what they say is the destruction of one of the last natural beach accesses. Residents say they hope to preserve Beach Access #10, which has not been developed and essentially remains untouched. On September 2022, the city approved plans to redevelop the...
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects. At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate. Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen woman seeking legal action against local auto shop
A McAllen woman is seeking legal action against a local custom auto shop. Amanda Gomez says Joe Hernandez, the owner of Top Kustomz Car Shop in McAllen, took thousands of dollars from her and didn't do the job she paid for. Gomez bought a blue ford truck back in May....
KRGV
Incumbent faces challenger in race for Hidalgo County judge
Dr. Esmeralda Flores is challenging incumbent Richard Cortez in the race for Hidalgo County judge. If re-elected, it would be Cortez's second term. Cortez says his background in accounting, as well as public service, is needed for the job. “We have 46 different elected officials that we have to give...
Update: 1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
This story has been updated to reflect new details released by the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday. LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. According to authorities, the […]
