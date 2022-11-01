Read full article on original website
Fresno State football hosts Rainbow Warriors this Saturday
Following last week’s final minute comeback win that shook the few remaining Red Wave fans at Valley Children’s Stadium, the ‘Dogs will take on Hawaii on Nov. 5 after falling three points shy against the team last season. As Fresno State gears up to take on the...
Midseason updates: men’s golf, women’s golf and cross country
The Fresno State men’s golf team got its season underway on Sept. 26 at the Nick Watney Invitational hosted by Kings River Country Club in Kingsburg. As a team, Fresno State finished in third place out of 16 schools. The ‘Dogs at 22-under-par 22 finished eight strokes behind first place Long Beach State (-30) and three strokes behind second place CSU Fullerton (-25).
Bulldogs win fourth straight game after dominant victory over Hawaii
The Fresno State football team defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 55-13 for its fourth straight win. After losing in an upset against Hawaii last year, Fresno State put together its most dominant performance of the season. The 55-point win was its biggest win against Hawaii since 2004 when they won 70-14. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak against Hawaii.
Game Highlights: ‘Dogs secure Old Oil Can Trophy
After missing the previous four games with a high ankle sprain, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener made his return on Oct. 29 in Fresno State’s 32-28 thrilling comeback win against San Diego State. The 18-point comeback was its biggest since Derek Carr led a 21-0 comeback win against New...
