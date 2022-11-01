The Fresno State football team defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 55-13 for its fourth straight win. After losing in an upset against Hawaii last year, Fresno State put together its most dominant performance of the season. The 55-point win was its biggest win against Hawaii since 2004 when they won 70-14. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak against Hawaii.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO